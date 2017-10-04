ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday rejected the re-election of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif as head of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) through a ‘controversial’ law that was passed by the parliament recently. “We reject the amendment in the law that allowed disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to get re-elected the chief of his party,” PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said while briefing the media persons after a high-level huddle of his party that was especially called to deliberate on the controversial Election Bill, 2017. The government bulldozed the bill in the parliament only because of its majority, he said.

PTI spokesperson said that the party meeting also rejected the Section 203 of Election Bill 2017 and the legal minds of the party were deliberating upon the amendment made in the oath of the lawmakers through this section. “We have discussed the amendment with the religious scholars as there are two views on it, first is that only declaration has been changed to give benefit to the minorities while other is that the entire oath had been eliminated…We are looking into the matter,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI would start its mass contact drive on the controversial law and in first phase, 13 rallies were being held throughout the country. Then we will see how this mass contact drive would be extended to press for the demand of early elections, he added.

“Nawaz Sharif again has attacked the army and judiciary in his speech he made before the party’s General Council meeting,” he said and added that PTI condemned the way PML-N re-elected its head a disqualified person. He said that Nawaz Sharif was only attacking the state institutions because he was being questioned about 300 billion rupees he laundered abroad.

He said that it was strange to understand when Nawaz Sharif used to say that they reversed a law legislated by military dictator General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf. He further questioned that PML-N also amended its party’s constitution to elect Nawaz Sharif as its chief, saying whether PML-N constitution was also amended by the dictator. He also said that the law was amended only to stop the way of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to become the party head and there were rifts within the ruling party.

He said that at PTI would soon challenge the controversial election law in the court. He said that a legal committee had been formed that would soon challenge it either before a high court or the Supreme Court.

Fawad Chaudhry informed that PTI would soon share with the media the draft of new accountability law that proposed basic changes in NAB law as well as the structure of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “We have rejected the proposed law as this is only person specific and its framework had been made keeping in view the case of Nawaz Sharif,” he said. The draft law proposed the abolition of NAB courts and asks that the NAB cases should be transferred to the ordinary courts. It also changes in the powers of chairman NAB.

He reiterated his party’s demand of fresh election saying these had become indispensable because the constitutional framework and the economy of the country had been ruined.

He said that the decision of the Islamabad High Court rejecting petition of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against his indictment in the accountability court had given strength to the accountability process.

He said that the ruling family had failed to give any evidence about the 300 billion rupees it laundered abroad. On the other hand, PTI chief had provided to the court all of his transactions and his case in the Supreme Court had ended here on Tuesday.

He lashed out at the close aides of former prime minister and said that biggest money launderers were sitting on the right and left of Nawaz Sharif. He also alleged that Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was also involved in corruption.