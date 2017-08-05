RAWALPINDI - Setting aside all his differences with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday launched a mass campaign seeking support for his cornered leader.

He also pledged to go to every nook and corner of the country in coming days in support of the former prime minister.

“Although Mian Nawaz Sharif has been stripped of the prime ministership, nobody can snatch the popularity he is wielding among the people of Pakistan,” Nisar said while addressing a public rally in Rawat on Friday.

Nisar was supposed to inaugurate a 100-bed tehsil headquarters hospital in Rawat and a road but he deferred the plan after a massive traffic jam the hit Rawat road.

He said that the PML-N was facing a hard time after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and he has approached the people to seek support for his leader.

He said it has become difficult to do politics in Pakistan as no respect has left in politics and those believed in politics of abuses were surfacing. He said that in Pakistani politics, the difference between truth and lie has ended.

He said that the PML-N launched the CPEC, built motorways and roads whenever it came to power while their opponents did nothing in their eight-year tenure. “I did a lot for my constituency in the last four years,” he said.

Nisar said that tens of thousands of people responded to a news item appeared in a section of press regarding his address in Rawat. “The people of Potohar are my proud as they are brave,” he said. He said his voters and supporters remained steadfast like him during crises. “I will never let down my people,” he said. He said there was an army of people is behind him who support him all the time.

The former interior minister said the country was facing internal and external dangers while the political parties were engaged in infighting.

Nisar said he would soon divulge why he refused to become part of Prime Minister Khaqal Abbasi’s cabinet.

He said he always spoke the truth before his leaders and avoided flattering. “The culture of flattering has destroyed governments in the past,” Nisar said.

In response to slogans “Nisar and Nawaz, your devotees are countless” chanted by PML-N supporters AT the rally, Nisar refrained them from raising slogans and asked them to come out on roads and in streets in support of Nawaz Sharif and to make the party more stronger.

The PML-N rally caused a massive traffic jam on GT Road and in Rawat despite a special traffic plan to facilitate commuters and motorists.