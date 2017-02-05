LAHORE - Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed with national zeal and fervor across Pakistan, AJK and the Occupied Valley on Sunday (today).

The day will dawn with prayers in the mosques for the success of Kashmir movement and to pay homage to the martyrs of Held Kashmir. On this day, the nation will express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and renew its pledge to extend every possible support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right of self-determination according to resolutions of the United Nations.

Pakistan is fully committed to extend every diplomatic, moral and political help to Kashmiri people and raise their voice at the international level. Hundreds of rallies, processions, seminars, walks and conferences will be held by different organisations and political parties all over Pakistan, AJK and the Occupied Valley. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is due to address the joint session of the Kashmir Legislative Assembly while a graceful ceremony has also been organised in Muzaffarabad to observe the day. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haidar Khan and leaders of other parties will lead a procession in Muzfarrarabad. A procession will also be taken to UN office to remind the international body of the resolutions pending implementation for the plebiscite in Kashmir. One-minute silence will be observed at 10.00 am across Pakistan to honour Kashmiri martyrs. Human chains at Kohala and Mangla Bridges and other points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will be formed.

The Kashmiris struggle, which started three decades ago, touched new heights after the martyrdom of a young Kashmiri mujahid Burhan Wani by the Indian forces last year. Since June last, Kashmiris in the occupied part of the Valley have been up in arms against the brutal killing, kidnapping of the youth, raiding of the houses and arrest of the innocent Kashmiris and atrocities on them by the Indian troops. The situation is still volatile. So far 130 innocent and unarmed Kashmiris have lost their lives at the hand of the Indian troops, thousands injured and arrested while major part of the Held Kashmir has been under curfew. Kashmiris in occupied part are without food, water and medical facilities and the situation is getting worse with every passing day.

Kashmir freedom struggle initiated in 1989 is being successfully spearheaded by All Parities Hurriyat Conference, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conferrence, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement and others. Diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination and solution to Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions passed from 1948 to 1951 has been a consistent policy of the government of Pakistan. Pakistan and India have fought three wars over Kashmir dispute while hostility over the issue has still not died down between these two atomic powers of South Asia. Border skirmishes on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary taking place at faster pace over the last one year. In last three months, around 400 incidents of border violations from the Indian side were recorded. Unprovoked firing by the Indian forces from across the border has killed 46 Pakistani nationals in the past one year. Giving a befitting response, Pakistan in retaliation, killed 40 Indian soldiers during the same period.

One-minute silence will be observed at 10.00 am across the country to honour Kashmiri martyrs. In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly will visit the office of the United Nations to present a memorandum calling on India to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

In Lahore, rallies and processions have been planned by JI, JuD, Tahreek-e-Azadi Jammu Kashmir (TAJK) and other parties, organizations and people from all walks of life. The main rallies in the city will be held from Nasir Bagh to Punjab Assembly while Yakjehti-e-Kashmir Conference will be held at Nasir Bagh where leaders of TAJK, JuD, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema –e-Islam-Sami, Defence of Pakistan Council, Milli Yakjehti Council and others will address. PML-N has also organised a rally at Alhamra. The rally will be led by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq.