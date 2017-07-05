ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday questioned how the “vast assets” were so quickly amassed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s sons.

In a tweet, Khan answered his own question stating that “this happened only through corruption and money-laundering on an unprecedented scale”.

“Q: What formula was used by these boys to accumulate a vast fortune so quickly? Ans: Corruption/money laundering on an unprecedented scale,” Khan said through his Twitter account while referring to a report of a Dubai-based media group about the assets of Ishaq Dar and his family in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The report of Al-Rasub media group titled “The Untold Wealth of Ishaq Dar” says that Dar has built “himself a business empire reportedly managed by his two sons Hasnain Dar and Ali Dar in UAE.” It says that the HDS Group in UAE is owned by the two brothers. “HDS Tower in Cluster F of Jumeirah Lakes Tower is only one of the 34-storey buildings that belong to the mighty HDS Groups. Several other buildings in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Business Bay, and International City, like the HDS Sunstar Towers, are also owned by the millionaire brothers,” the report says.

According to the media report, the “HDS flagship project has 2 million square feet build-up area and is currently under construction on the premises of the Burj Khalifa. “This project alone is a million of dirham worth. Such projects make this group one of the foremost property developers in UAE,” it says.

Dar, after his Monday’s appearance before the Joint Investigation Team probing the Sharif family’s offshore wealth and business dealings, lashed out at Khan terming him a “liar, a coward man and a man who hid his marriage”.