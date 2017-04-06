ISLAMABAD - Pakistan needs United States’ support to eliminate terror, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here after addressing the second round of the two-day US-Pakistan bilateral (track-II/I.5) dialogue – organised by the US embassy and the Regional Peace Institute – Sartaj Aziz said cooperation between Islamabad and Washington was vital to defeating terrorism.

The conference focused on a wide range of topics including peace in Afghanistan, economic assistance to Pakistan, US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation, and shifting dynamics in South Asia.

Aziz said that Pakistan and the US were already cooperating in the war on terror and this teamwork needed to be enhanced.

“Pakistan is also working for peace in Afghanistan. Backing by the US is key to win the war on terror. We are hoping for joint efforts,” he added.

Aziz called for more dialogue and communication at all levels between Pakistan and the United States.

He said that Pakistani forces had defeated 70 percent of the terrorists but there was still work to be done. Aziz said that Operation Raddul Fasaad was underway to eliminate terrorism from across the country.

He hoped that improved security and economic situation would help to further expand trade and investment relationship between Islamabad and Washington.

Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador David Hale said that Pakistan and the US should enhance cooperation on shared national interests for mutual benefit.

The envoy said that the US and Pakistan had the same views on terrorism, enhancing trade ties and working for regional peace. “The US acknowledges Pakistan’s great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Pak-US relationships are very resilient,” he said.

Separately, briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, said Pakistan was pursuing a policy of strengthening relations with Afghanistan.

He said that with a view to further enhancing people-to-people exchanges, Pakistan was working on modernisation of the visa system and facilities at border crossing points.

Aziz informed the Standing Committee that to further deepen the cultural and educational linkages between the two countries; the government was also focusing on efforts to increase facilities for Afghan students in Pakistan’s educational institutes.

In this regard, he said, the government had announced another 3,000 scholarships for Afghan students in the field of higher education after utilisation of the existing 3,000 scholarships.

On the Afghan transit trade, Aziz urged the Afghan government to convene the next meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority at the earliest for revising and strengthening the Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

Aziz underlined the importance of close engagement between the two sides on connectivity projects in infrastructure and energy.

He said that $500 million economic assistance from Pakistan could be utilised for initiating those connectivity projects.

On the issue of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, Aziz reiterated that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and there was need of focused efforts for a politically-negotiated settlement for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

In this regard, he said that Pakistan remained committed to continued efforts for facilitating an Afghan-owned Afghan-led peace process.

Describing terrorism as a common threat, Sartaj Aziz said that the bilateral mechanism recently agreed to between the two countries provided an opportunity for engagement to address the issues of counter-terrorism and border management.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, former prime minister of Malaysia called on Sartaj Aziz.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various aspects of Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and cooperation in various multilateral fora, including the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, said a foreign ministry statement.

Issues faced by Muslim Ummah were also discussed, it added.

Badawi is visiting Pakistan with a nine-member delegation.

The two countries also have a Free Trade Agreement, which helped to expand bilateral trade.

A group of Malaysian investors are also accompanying Badawi as part of his delegation to explore the possibility of investments in the areas of permissible food processing, micro financing and exploration of natural resources.

The adviser briefed the Malaysian delegation on the measures taken by the government to eradicate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

The two sides agreed that terrorists had no religion and it was essential to fight the mindset, which propagated this phenomenon.

Another statement issued by the foreign ministry on Wednesday said that the ninth session of Pakistan-Norway Bilateral Political Consultations was held in Oslo from April 3rd till 4th.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Zaheer A Janjua, additional secretary (Europe), while the Norwegian side was led by Ambassador Tine Morch Smith, director general Department of Regional Affairs, Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further strengthening cooperation, especially in economic, trade, investment, cultural, and educational fields, the statement said.

The two sides discussed evolving peace and security environments in their respective regions.

International issues of mutual interest also came under discussion.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral fora, it said.

The additional foreign secretary (Europe) also called on Marit Berger Rosland, state secretary (minister of state) and Wegger Chr Strommen, secretary general of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, he underscored the need for further strengthening the economic and trade relations as well as active collaboration in the educational and technical fields.

He briefed the Norwegian dignitaries on the grave human rights violations perpetrated by the occupying forces in the Indian-held Kashmir.

He also briefed them on the connectivity initiatives being launched in the region, which have opened immense opportunities for investment.

The last session of these consultations was held in Islamabad on February 25, 2014.

The next round of Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad.