ISLAMABAD - On the insistence of party parliamentarians and suggestions by some close aides, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has altered his return journey to his hometown and instead of Motorway, he would now take the route of Grand Trunk Road on Wednesday.

Party spokesman said that the plan was changed on the insistence of party MNAs, MPAs and some senior leaders who wanted to see Nawaz Sharif travelling back to Lahore via GT Road addressing public gatherings in major cities and towns falling on the route.

The idea of going to Lahore by road was first floated by one of the party Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan the very same day he was disqualified by the apex court and was supported by many others present in the Prime Minister’s House, a senior party leader told The Nation.

Later, the proposal of travelling back by train also came under discussion but finally a couple of days back it was decided that former prime minister would travel back on Motorway and would address a couple of gatherings on the route while the main show would be in Lahore where he would first go to Data Darbar to offer Fateha and then address public gatherings at few places.

Sources in the party said that the idea of travelling back through GT Road was mainly dropped due to security reasons as the security apparatus had expressed its inability to make proper security arrangements throughout the GT Road and the places he would come out of the vehicle to address the public or wave hand to his supporters who would likely come out in big number.

Sources in the party said that it was decided that now the former premier would address the public at few places but again to make the road clear for his cavalcade, which would obviously turn into a big rally, would be a difficult task.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan met the former premier at Punjab House and discussed these issues with him. Nawaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to former interior minister for speaking highly of him in his public rally the other day on the outskirts of Rawalpindi.

Nisar assured Sharif of his unflinching support which was not linked to any status or governmental portfolio. He also discussed the security related issues with him and it was decided between the two that the security arrangement of his return journey would be chalked out under his supervision and in consultation with the Punjab government.

Sources in the party said that despite having heavy and tight security, the former prime minister’s cavalcade was forced to stop at Bhara Kahu by enthusiastic party workers who came in front of his vehicle showering rose petals and raising slogans in his support.

Setting aside the security, Nawaz Sharif came out of his car at Uthaal Chowk and responded to a huge crowd of charged PML-N activists by waving his hands. It took more than 30 minutes to his convoy that included his family members to cross the three-kilometre long Bhara Kahu bazaar as emotionally charged party workers and activists were hovering over his car and raising slogans in his support.

Even some of the zealots were seen kissing his vehicle and some were in tears against what they termed the unjust ouster of their Quaid by the apex court.

The party workers and activists wanted their Quaid to address them but the security officials prevented Sharif from extending his stay at the place which according to insiders in the party was a breach of his security plan.

The former premier’s security staff and the officials of law enforcement agencies were perturbed over the ruling PML-N plan to take Nawaz Sharif back home via GT Road and were now busy finalising the security plan for his return journey and would suggest him to address at a very few places on way back and would also avoid coming out of the vehicle frequently.

MARYAM LAUDS PUBLIC’S

ROUSING WELCOME TO NAWAZ

INP adds: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday reacted to the warm welcome accorded to the ousted prime minister when he reached Islamabad from Murree.

Maryam Nawaz tweeted some pictures of the reception saying: “This is when people speak! They just knew that Nawaz Sharif would pass by! People were kissing his car, crying. Am an eye witness!”

In another tweet she added: “Tomorrow belongs to those who see it coming.”

The former prime minister was living in Murree since his ouster by the Supreme Court in Panamagate case. On Saturday he reached Islamabad to chair an important meeting of PML-N.

When the motorcade of Sharif entered the federal capital, a large number of PML-N workers and supports accorded him warm welcome at Bara Kahu.

The ousted PM will travel to Lahore, his power base, through Motorway on Sunday. The PML-N is planning to give a warm and rousing reception to Sharif in Lahore as a show of power.