Islamabad - The National Assembly will take up a heavy legislative agenda on Monday comprising two calling attention notices and four bills. Eight periodical reports of standing committees will also be presented in the session.

Under one of the calling attention notices, the house will discuss non-inclusion of a column for persons with disabilities in the national census form.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s consent for Karachi Electric to increase the cost of electricity at 25 paisas per unit and over-charging of Rs62 billion from consumers by the supplier would also be discussed under a calling attention notice.

Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Ishaq Dar will move a bill to reform and re-enact the law relating to companies and the Companies Bill, 2016.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali will move a bill to amend certain laws in the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Minister for Water and Power and Defence Khwaja Asif will move a bill to amend the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953.

This proposed amendment seeks to further amend the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953 with a view to bringing one of its provision at par with Section 92, Pakistan Army Act, 1952 and Section '106, Pakistan Naval Ordinance, 1961.

According to the draft, the act does not include the procedure according to which such offender can be kept in the air force custody, tried and punished for committing an offence under section 52.

The proposed provision is to be inserted for the maintenance and discipline and for the eradication of corruption.

The Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination will present a report for the period July-December, 2015.

The Chairman, Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination will present a periodical report for January-June 2016.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage will present a periodical report for July-December, 2015.

The Standing Committee report on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage will be presented for the period January-June, 2016.

The Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources, Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and the Standing Committee on Railways and Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research will also present periodical reports.