ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe charges against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons for establishing properties abroad.

The JIT, to be headed by a top FIA official, has been set up in the light of the Supreme Court’s 3-2 majority verdict delivered on April 20 that called for probing the prime minister and his sons’ foreign holdings.

The 3-judge bench formed for implementation of Panama judgement met yesterday and formed the investigation team. It also issued an order detailing the powers and responsibilities of the JIT and directing all government authorities to fully cooperate with it.

The JIT will be headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director General (Immigration) Wajid Zia.

The other five members of the team are: Brig Muhammad Nauman Saeed from Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), Brig Kamran Khurshid from Military Intelligence (MI), Irfan Naeem Mangi from National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Amer Aziz from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Bilal Rasool from Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Afzal picked the names from the lists provided by the above-mentioned institutions.

Bilal is executive director at SECP’s Secretariat of Media and Corporate Communication and Translation Department, Irfan Naeem Mangi is a director (BS-20) in NAB, and Amer Aziz is a BS-21 officer working in State Bank of Pakistan on deputation.

The court issued an order stating that the JIT will be given an office at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad. Initially, government will provide a Rs20 million fund to the JIT and the team head will have full authority on use of all the funds.

The members can pick staff of their choice and get technical and other services from their parent departments as well as any other institution of the country.

If any person or organisation refuses to cooperate, the probe team will report it to the implementation bench which would take “appropriate” action.

The JIT will have all the powers given by the law relating to the investigation - including those available in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, NAB Ordinance, 1999 and FIA Act, 1975.

The court order said: “the investigation team shall have the power to engage and associate local and/or foreign experts to facilitate the investigation and collection of evidence in line with the letter and spirit of April 20 judgement.

“As the JIT, in essence, and substance is acting on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, all the executive authorities throughout Pakistan shall act in aid of the JIT.

“If and when any person fails or refuses to associate with or appear before the JIT or refuses to cooperate or provide oral or documentary information required by it, the same shall immediately bring it to the notice of the top court for taking appropriate action.”

The interior secretary and the government of Pakistan have been directed to ensure necessary security arrangements for the secretariat and members of the JIT.

The boarding, lodging and transportation of team members shall be provided by their respective departments in accordance with the rules.

The probe team has been directed to commence and complete the investigation and submit its final report. It shall also submit fortnightly progress reports as stipulated in April 20 order. The hearing was deferred until May 22.

On course of investigation the JIT would also try to find the answers to a number of questions raised by the five-member SC bench in its judgment. They are:

How Gulf Steel Mill came into being; what led to its sale; what happened to its liabilities; where did its sale proceeds end up; and how did they reach Jeddah, Qatar and the UK.

Whether respondents No 7 and 8 (Hussain and Hassan Nawaz) in view of their tender ages had the means in the early 90s to possess and purchase the [London] flats.

Whether sudden appearance of the letters of Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani is a myth or reality.

How bearer shares crystallised into the flats; who, in fact, is the real and beneficial owner of M/s Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, and how did Hill Metal Establishment come into existence.

Where did the money for Flagship Investment Limited and other companies set up/taken over by respondent No 8 come from, and where did the Working Capital for such companies come from.

Where do the huge sums running into millions gifted by respondent No 7 to respondent No 1 (PM Nawaz) drop in from.