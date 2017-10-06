Islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy was told on Thursday that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) chairman made threatening calls to two members of the committee over the NEPRA (amendment) bill, 2017.

Committee Chairman Bilal Ahmad Virk vowed to get the issue investigated.

The issue of the alleged threatening calls was discussed at the energy committee meeting chaired by MNA Virk. The committee discussed matters pertaining to “The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2017” and Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

Member of the committee MNA Shehryar Afridi alleged that “NEPRA Chairman Brig (retd) Tariq Sadozai made threatening calls to him and the chairman should be summoned for the next meeting”. “The NEPRA chairman also made threatening calls to me but I could not recognize the caller,” Committee Chairman Bilal Virk revealed.

“Do you know who is behind NEPRA chairman? Afridi asked Virk. “Yes, I know who is behind him but I don’t care,” Virk replied. “You will see that I will not step back as I received the threatening call from the NEPRA chairman and I am going to investigate the matter,” Virk said. “The caller threatened me of dire consequences,” Afridi alleged and requested that the NEPRA chairman should be inquired about the threatening calls.

Virk vowed that he is going to take the NEPRA chairman to the task. “Today, I intentionally didn’t call him for the meeting but I will call him in the coming one,” he said. “The NEPRA chairman will be the first person to be disqualified for a public office through a privilege motion,” MNA Virk said.

Afridi said that “the NEPRA chairman told Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister that he has raised the concern of the province on the NEPRA bill but two to three MNAs of his party are not supporting him (Sadozai),” he said.

Officials of the power division informed the committee that reservations of provinces have been removed. The new draft of the has been prepared after the removal of provinces’ reservations, an official claimed. Provinces did not show any concern about tariff and surcharges, the energy division official said.

The committee deferred discussion on amendment bill till the next meeting in view of a clarification sought by members of the committee from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on certain clauses of the bill. The committee asked the Power Division to hold a discussion with members of the committee to sort out the issues. The committee would again meet on October 10 to discuss the amendment bill.

The committee has recommended changing the nomenclature of Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) to Pakistan Power Infrastructure Board in view of the mandate assigned to the PPIB to process specified public sector and renewable energy projects sanctioned by the federal government.

While reconsidering the bill, the committee agreed with the suggestion of the Power Division and incorporated a clause in PPIB (Amendment) Bill, 2017 through which the nomenclature of PPIB would be changed.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs Malik Ihtebar Khan, Syed Muhammad Saqlain Shah Bukhari, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Khalid Javaid Warraich, Imran Khattak, Abdul Waseem, Sajid Ahmed and senior officers of the departments concerned.