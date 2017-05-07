LAHORE - Cracks in the lawyers’ community appeared when Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association unanimously rejected Pakistan Bar Council’s decision of not demanding resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Panamagate case.

Both the bars said they were united over their earlier demand for the prime minister’s resignation and resolved to hold All Pakistan Lawyers’ Convention on May 20 in Lahore.

Pakistan Bar Council, the top regulatory body of the lawyers, on Friday held a convention in Islamabad and rejected the demand from some lawyers’ bodies for resignation of the prime minister over the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Panama case. The participants of the convention had said that such a demand might damage democratic process in the country and influence working of the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court to probe Nawaz Sharif and his family for their alleged involvement in corruption.

PCB Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon also offered to resign as the majority voted to await the outcome of the JIT proceedings while personally he was of the view that since the prime minister had lost moral authority to remain in office after April 20’s Panama judgment, he should face the investigation after resigning from the office.

However, LHCBA and SCBA office bearers jointly rejected the convention of Pakistan Bar Council, saying it was not a representative convention. Both the bars said they would stick to their earlier stance of demanding resignation from the PM. They said the convention was held at the behest of the government. They also alleged some lawyers had taken U-turn from their earlier stance of demanding resignation from the PM and running a movement against him just for the sake of perks and privileges from the government. They had reservations over Pakistan Bar Council’s decision.

Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Aftab Bajwa said Pakistan Bar Council had no powers to hold any convention. “We don’t accept any resolution passed by the convention of PCB,” said Bajwa, adding its vice chairman had announced to resign, but why he had not resigned so far,

LHCBA President Zulfiqar Chaudhry appreciated the apex court’s decision in the Panama leaks case, saying all the lawyers were united over the PM’s resignation. He said the PCB’s convention lacked representation of lawyers from across the country. He said no one took part in the convention to represent Balochistan and even eight out of 10 members of the Pakistan Bar Council also demanded the PM’s resignation.

“Almost 70 percent lawyers demand the PM’s resignation, but the declaration issued by PCB has damaged their cause,” said Zulfiqar Chaudhry. “We are still with our previous demand of the PM’s resignation over the Panama leaks decision,” he asserted.

LHCBA Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn said Islamabad’s convention was a move to divide the lawyers. “We reject the PCB’s declaration,” said Rawn. LHCBA Vice President Rashid Lodhi said a lawyers’ convention would be held on May 20, warning they would give a strong reaction if anyone tried to attack their convention.

The representatives of the lawyers said they had the right to run the movement if the PM failed to resign till May 20.

It may be mentioned here that LHCBA was the first bar in the country which demanded the PM’s resignation on April 20, saying the PM had lost justification to remain in power. The bar also announced movement against the PM if he failed to resign.