PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan here Friday demanded merger of Fata into KP and warned if the matter was delayed it would increase miseries of tribesmen, besides providing militants with chances of germination and reorganisation.

Addressing a press conference at the chief minister’s house, Imran Khan said the fate of tribal people must be decided before 2018 general elections, giving them chances of due representation in the elected forums to raise their issues.

He said governing system of Fata has been in limbo and the only option available at present is its merger with KP for which the province is fully prepared. He said the merger would introduce local government system in Fata that would pave the way for mainstreaming of tribal areas.

He asserted the tribal people who face hardships after military operations and displacement deserve solution to their problems immediately.

He pointed out massive corruption is underway in Fata that has led to misuse of funds allocated for tribal people, adding KP is economically and administratively fit to govern the tribal areas.

The PTI chief said if the decision of merger was delayed, it would produce negative implications, including chances for the enemies to germinate.

To a question, he said they support the Fata parliamentarians who have planned a sit-in in Islamabad on October 9.

He said PPP and PMLN should avoid naming candidates for the slot of NAB chairman as both the parties have been involved in corrupt practices.

He hoped the parliamentary committee would consider the name among the persons submitted by PTI for the slot.

On this occasion, Mufti Sajjad of JUI-F announced joining PTI, reposing confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

Provincial Information Minister Shah Farman who was present on the occasion faced embarrassment when some of the journalists complained he was not cooperating with media persons.

At the outset of the press conference, Peshawar Press Club President Alamgir complained of the behaviour of the provincial government, especially the CM and the information minister, and said their problems were being ignored. He said nobody in the provincial government listened to their problems and priorities.

Supporting PPC President, Arif Yousafzai and Tariq Afaq warned to boycott activities of PTI in the province if the PTI leadership did not mend their ways. They told Imran Khan that the KP information minister always skips journalists whenever they approach him for seeking comments of the government on various matters.

ANP DEMANDS FATA’S MERGER WITH KP: Awami National Party Parliamentary Leader in KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak has asked the federal government to merge Fata with the province prior to the forthcoming general elections so that tribesmen could elect their representatives for the provincial assembly.

He said various important steps which are prerequisite to make Fata part of the province should immediately be taken by the federal government, adding time has come to remove the line drawn by the British rulers just to divide Pakhtuns.

The ANP leader said there is no justification to enforce the FCR law in Fata, which had been done just to have a tight control over the people of the region. This law should be replaced with the regulations being exercised in Pakistan.

Talking to various delegations of the party that called on him at Bacha Khan Markaz here on Friday, he said ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has also announced to launch a struggle for amalgamation of Pakhtun-dominated areas in Balochistan with the province.

Bringing all Pakhtuns living in Pakistan at a single platform, he said he would give strength to them in making policies and decisions in the future.

He announced ANP would fully participate in the protest rally to be held in Islamabad on October 9 to force the federal government to implement Fata reforms package immediately. Babak said there is no viable option other than merger of Fata with KP.