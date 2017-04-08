ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Friday that his party was focusing all its attention to the Panamagate verdict that, he hoped, “will hold corrupt rulers accountable for their transgression and corruption”.

“The PTI these days is only focussed at the pitch and score of the Panamagate verdict that will not only determine a new course in the country but also change the governance style of the ruling elite,” Khan said while using the cricket jargons when asked about the current state of cricket in the country. He was speaking at a gathering titled “Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2017”, here on Friday.

The PTI chief hoped that the powerful rulers will be “convicted of corruption and money-laundering” in the Panamagate case.

Showing his disappointment, the PTI chief said that the country’s judicial system in the past always stood by the powerful. “This time, it will be a defining moment in the history of the country.”

Khan hoped that the verdict of the Panama case will be announced this week.

“The PTI would soon bring a 10-point charter of demand on the basis of 40-findings made by the judicial commission on electoral rigging to ensure that the next elections are transparent, free and fair,” he said while talking about electoral reforms.

“No one hears after elections.”

“My ultimate goal to become the prime minister is for two reasons: one is to bring stability in institutions especially anti-corruption organisations to hold the powerful and corrupt accountable and the other to utilise all resources on human development, end poverty and improve the education system,” he said. He was of the view that becoming the prime minister was the ultimate wish of any political leader. “Corruption can be eradicated in the country only after coming into power,” he said.

To a question about Pakistan’s foreign policy, especially the past one, he said, “I am afraid that we produced jihadis for dollars and now kill them for dollars too.” He warned that Pakistan should not enter into any alliance against any country to fight a war rather play a neutral role to establish peace in the region. “It was a mistake of Pakistan to become part of a jihad in Afghanistan as an ally of the US in the 1980s,” he said. “The whole process caused a lot of damage to us.”

Answering another question, he said that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf had been running his government on purely immoral policies and the US was allowed to carry out drone strikes inside Pakistan. “The people had to pay the price for all these policies,” he said.

Responding to another question, he said that the PTI first took to streets to demand a probe rigging in 2013 elections and again to demand an inquiry into the offshore wealth of corrupt rulers.

Khan said that the imposition of martial law or a military adventure in the country will now become almost impossible because of the vigilant mainstream media and social media.

“The media, these days, does not spare anyone and if someone escapes from its eye, it comes under the spotlight of social media,” he said. He said that military interventions of the past did not let the democratic system flourish. “The military here became stronger due to the country’s geographical position and security challenges from neighbouring countries and the army also intervened in politics after the political leadership failed to deliver,” he said.

“Like cricket, the politics of the country was also in bad shape and election fixers have become match-fixers,” he said while pointing his guns at the member of the executive committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi.

Khan said that people enter politics to make money but he did so to “change the system”. “I entered politics after seeing the deteriorating condition of the institutions. I have observed in the UK how institutions work there and anyone can see (their) what actual democracy is,” he said adding that his stay in the UK forced him to enter into politics.

While commenting on US elections, Khan said the election of US President (Donald Trump) was the defeat of a civilised nation and the whole civilisation.

While refuting recent remarks of Sindh governor, where he had said that the credit for bringing peace in Karachi goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’, the PTI chief said: “It was former army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif who made efforts to bring peace in the metropolitan city.”

“Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has been elevated to the post because of his services for the Sharif family. Zubair protected Sharif family in Panama vase and termed the letter of a Qatari prince genuine. Everyone knows that the letter was fake,” he said.

Khan said that the KP government was the “best model” among provincial governments as they have worked on human development. “The Nawaz model only focuses on the construction of bridges and buildings while the KP (government) model is focusing on human development and strengthening institutions,” he said. He said that the federal government was buying costly electricity from IPPs.