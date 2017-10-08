ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said that forests of Murree, which were required to be protected, were being destroyed at an alarming rate and the authorities responsible for its protection were actively facilitating its destruction.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal, who heard petitions of three private persons on Wednesday, issued notices on Saturday to the Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department, the government of Punjab, the District Officer (Environment) Rawalpindi and the Director of the Rawalpindi Development Authority Jamshaid Aftab to appear in person at the next hearing so that they may be proceeded against in accordance with article 204 of the Constitution for violating the earlier court order.

Muhammad Asjad Abbasi, Muhammad Fiaz and Muhammad Imran in June 2014 through petitions had brought to the notice of the apex court that its July 31, 2007, the order had been violated. They had filed photographs, newspaper reports, complaints and other documents showing that forested land being cleared by bulldozers accompanied by men armed with automatic weapons. The petitioners had also strongly objected to the veracity of the reply filed by the Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab.

The top court had directed the Punjab authorities not to allow any activity in the forest areas. The respondents had given undertaking that they will protect the forest areas. However, during the pending of the case for the last 27 months, the Punjab authorities allowed Commoners Sky Gardens (Pvt) Ltd and Commoners Developments (Pvt) Ltd construction in the prohibited areas.

Justice Qazi, who was part of the three-judge bench, which had heard the case on October 4, in its separate note, issued on Saturday, said that the apparent disobedience of the court order continues and the tactics employed by the respondents is to waste the time of the court and delay the matter indefinitely, and to an extent, they have succeeded as 27 months have elapsed since the filing of the petition. “With each passing day, the forest and the National Park is further destroyed. The concerned authorities, who are paid from the public exchequer, are apparently disregarding the said order and the law, the consequence of which the people of Pakistan and future generations bear and will suffer forever.” “We can also not be unmindful of the fact that there are commercial interests at play which appear to have made inroads amongst the personnel of the departments of the government of Punjab and designated statutory authorities to serve private profit at the cost of the public interest.”

Justice Qazi said the concerned authorities have violated the undertakings given to the court and disobeyed the said order.

In the last hearing (October 4) Rifaqat Hussain Shah, Advocate on Record (AOR), informed the bench that two out of three petitioners have opted to withdraw the petition as they have settled their dispute with the constructors.

Justice Qazi in its note questioned whether in the public interest cases the petitioners have ‘right’ to bring the proceedings to an end. He further stated: “Public interest could not be bartered for private gain or ulterior motive, nor can a petitioner be harried to withdraw his petition.” The judge observed that in the public interest case or litigation there is no ‘right’ in a petitioner, nor initiating such a case creates a ‘right’ in the petitioner, entitling him or her to determine the course of the proceedings.

Justice Qazi stated that in the public interest cases if it be accepted that a petitioner has such a ‘right’ or a ‘right’ is created in the petitioner because he has advocated a cause or complained against some wrongdoing then this ‘right’ may be used for personal ends, and the public interest jeopardized, therefore, it cannot be accepted or sanctioned.