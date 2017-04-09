PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said on Saturday that shunning sectarianism and internal differences was imperative for bringing harmony and unity among the Muslims of the world.

“We are proud that our Christian, Hindu and Sikh brothers are present in centennial celebration of the party which proved that we are one nation whether we are Muslims or non-Muslims,” the Maulana remarked while addressing on the second day of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F)’s congregation in Azakhel area of Nowshera.

“I am not representing a single party or a single school of thought but the whole Muslim world and will continue my struggle for peace and unity of the Muslims” he said. He said hundred years back, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Shiekh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmood-ul-Hasan had given a manifesto, which he said was still followed by the JUI-F.

He added that JUI-F wanted peace in the world and for this purpose they would preach the message of peace. He said JUI-F would play exemplary role for peace, adding that the day was not far when peace would be restored in restive parts of the world.

Secretary General Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Syed Mahmood Asad Maddani said while speaking on the occasion that the mission started by Maulana Fazlur Rahman would continue at international level. He said problems faced by Muslim ummah would need tolerance and patience.

Maualana Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Hind also addressed the congregation through telephone. He said Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind from the very beginning had been striving to unite the Muslims and promote religious education by setting up schools in various parts of the sub-continent.

He said leaders of the party were incarcerated and martyred in Malta and their graves were still present in that part of the world.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said on the occasion that Islam was the religion of peace and humanity and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had also spread this message to make united front of Muslims of the world to make them a stronger force in the world.

On this occasion, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani thanked Maulana Fazlur Rahman for inviting him to the congregation. He said world order was constantly changing and it was need of the time to reshape the country’s policy. He said JUI-F was providing a platform for the Muslims to get united and resolve their problems through unity.