ISLAMABAD - A day before the historic journey of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif towards Lahore via GT Road, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked his supporters to prepare themselves for next general elections as he was seeing early polls.

Imran Khan went on to say that the path chosen by the former prime minister only leads to early elections and added that PTI would begin its election campaign from August 14 — the independence day.

I have directed my party workers to start preparations for the upcoming elections…to organise and start campaigns vigilantly across the country,” said Imran Khan while talking to reporters after the conclusion of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting.

Earlier, CEC meeting passed a unanimous resolution that rejected an ethics committee, approved by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, to look into allegations of harassment levelled by PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai against Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, PTI MNA Dr Shireen Mazari, the chief whip of party in the National Assembly, in a letter addressed to the speaker proposed the appointment of “Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Office” on the pattern of UK to deal with the code of conduct and related rules that apply to the members of the parliament. She informed the speaker that an ethics committee having majority of members of the treasury benches had no credibility.

The CEC in the resolution said: “CEC condemns the attempts by Pakistan Muslim League-Nwaz to attack Pakistan PTI’s Chairman PTI Imran khan through resorting to gutter politics of highly personalised nature.” The resolution further said: “CEC totally rejects such filthy politics and attempts by PML-N to form political committees for farcical inquiries. PTI supports the proposal given to the speaker NA demanding the appointment of independent Parliamentary Commission for Standards Office as exists in United Kingdom’s parliament.”

The resolution says that CEC took strong note of and unequivocally condemned PML-N attempt to malign and undermine state institutions and accredited it a direct attack on democracy and democratic norms especially accountability. It demanded ECP to immediately de-notify Nawaz Sharif as head of PML-N in accordance with the law

The CEC in the resolution reiterated party’s demand for electoral reforms, including to give voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, reconstitution of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as present one has lost its credibility, the introduction of biometric verification in next general elections. It said that caretaker governments should be formed through consultations between opposition and government through a parliamentary committee comprising equal number of government and opposition representatives.

Imran Khan during his media talk after the CEC meeting also announced that his party would fully participate in the rally announced by Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed in Rawalpindi on August 13.

He commended party workers for the “historic Panama decision and their decisive role in fighting against corrupt elements.” He said that the ouster of Nawaz Sharif was a new beginning for Pakistan.

Once again slamming Nawaz Sharif’s GT Road journey, PTI chief alleged that it was aimed at mounting pressure on the Supreme Court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) tasked to file references against the Sharif family in accountability courts. He added that PML-N’s planned rally was aimed to show the Supreme Court in bad lights for giving “guilty” verdict against Sharif. “By hitting the roads, Nawaz is trying to secure for himself another NRO by putting pressure on NAB. A criminal is going to be hitting the streets saying the courts have given a wrong verdict against me?” Imran Khan launched an attack against the elder Sharif. He said that this was ruining the democracy and morality.

Imran Khan once again asked ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to reveal from where he got the signal to come on roads and wondered was it not derailment of democracy to lie to people that he was innocent in the Panama case.

“When we took to streets three times, the PML-N criticised us and accused us of derailing democracy and now they are doing the same against the Supreme Court verdict,” he added. Responding to a question, he said that house Sharif would get itself exposed after the G T Road march and everyone would witness their ultimate defeat.

He said that PML-N leaders were accusing the judiciary and military of conspiring against them. “By this you are going against the constitution of Pakistan, hence you should be charged under Article 6,” he said. He further stated that PML-N is speaking the language of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by maligning the armed forces.

Imran Khan stressed that his party would fully stand with chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahir ul Qadri on the Model Town killings issue. “They deserve justice. Their workers were killed in broad daylight,” he maintained. He regretted on the Model Town incident saying such incident could take place only in an uncivilised society. He demanded to make public the report of Justice Baqir Ali Najfi on the Model Town incident.