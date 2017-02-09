Islamabad - Expressing concern over the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations [CFVs] by India, the military leadership yesterday characterised the situation as potential threat to regional stability.

This has emerged from the 199th Corps Commanders’ conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

“Indian CFVs [ceasefire violations along Line of Control and Working Boundary] are potential threat to regional stability,” tweeted ISPR head Major General Asif Ghafoor shortly after the conference.

The conference reviewed security environment and challenges, according to a statement from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said the participants condemned recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and their security forces in defeating terrorism.

The conference expressed satisfaction on progress of counter terrorism and intelligence based operations in the country. Army Chief General Bajwa directed that these operations should be continued till achievement of desired results.

The expression of concern over ceasefire violations by India by the army high command comes a day after a 25 years old labourer Ashfaq form Tain village was killed as result of unprovoked Indian firing in Khuiratta sector on Tuesday. ISPR said that Pakistani troops effectively responded to Indian firing.

The victim was injured and was taken to civil hospital where he succumbed to injuries later.

“Another innocent life lost to Indian irresponsible attitude,” read a tweet from ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor.

India has resorted to more than 315 ceasefire violations resulting in martyrdom of 46 innocent civilians in the last four months. Over past three years, it has carried out 945 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control [Line of Control separating Azad Kashmir from Indian Occupied Kashmir] and the Working Boundary [border between Sialkot area of Pakistan and IOK].

To save civilians lives during heavy cross-border firing by India, the government on Tuesday decided to build 50 bunkers along the Working Boundary to provide refuge to villagers living in the area.

In addition, the government also approved monetary compensation up to 500,000 rupees for the families of those killed in such incidents and 150,000 rupees for the seriously injured.

Pakistan believes that India has been doing this in order to cover up its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir to suppress their peaceful struggle for right to self-determination in line with the UN resolutions.

At the policy level, Pakistan has been extending political and diplomatic support to the cause of Kashmiris in the IOK and observed Kashmir Solidarity Day last week. The government announced February 5 as national holiday to allow the people across Pakistan to mark the day.

Apart from seminars and talk shows on TV channels, mass rallies were taken out by the people from all the segments of society to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and highlight the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

It also drew attention of the international community for the resolution of dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions for the lasting peace and stability in South Asia.