ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies on Sunday recovered Tayyaba, the minor housemaid who was allegedly tortured by a local judge’s family, said sources in the police.

The minor had gone missing soon after her appearance in a local court as her parents told the court that they did not want any action against the accused.

The wife of Islamabad’s Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan was granted bail by the local court but the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the development and directed the police to further investigate the case.

The apex court also asked the Islamabad police to produce Tayyaba on January 11 but then the child went missing with no whereabouts and multiple new couples surfaced to claim parenthood of the minor.

A couple, Mohammad Azam and Nusrat Bibi purported to be the minor housemaid’s parents had taken her away submitting affidavits of a “compromise” with the judge’s family.

Since then, the police have been in search of the minor.

The police on Sunday after hectic efforts recovered the girl from Burma Town in the suburbs of the federal capital.

The sources said that the law enforcement agencies’ personnel helped the police in its search for the minor.

She was traced with the help of mobile phone of her parents, they said.

Tayyaba was shifted to the Police Lines in Islamabad and she will be presented before a medical board for examination any time today (Monday).

According to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Administrator Dr Altaf, police would confirm the time for her medical checkup.

Tayyaba’s parents are also in police custody, the police sources said.

Tayyaba will be produced before the Supreme Court bench on January 11.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had on Thursday summoned Raja Khurram Ali and record of the case of the child employed as a maid and allegedly abused by the judge and his wife.

The apex court summoned Raja Khurram Ali Khan, his wife Maheen Zafar along with the deputy inspector general and the senior superintendent of police.

Justice Nisar took suo motu notice of the case last Wednesday, after the additional district and sessions judge and the victim’s parents reached a ‘settlement’ in the case.

Human rights activists had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the additional district and sessions judge for employing a juvenile person.

Sunni Tehreek applications: Meanwhile, Qari Waseem Abbasi, president Sunni Tehreek Islamabad has submitted separate applications at Secretariat and Bhara Kahu Police Stations for registration of a case against Shan Taseer, son of former governor Punjab Salman Taseer for blasphemy, said sources in the police.

However, the police have not taken any action on the applications so far, they added.