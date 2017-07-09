ISLAMABAD - The federal government Saturday threw the ball in the Supreme Court by requesting it to decide about identity of the person who had leaked photograph of Hussain Nawaz son of the Prime Minister on social media. Additional Attorney General Rana Waqar on Saturday filed a reply whether to disclose name of the person who had leaked Hussain Nawaz’s picture to social media. Sources shared with The Nation that the government has left it to the implementation bench

monitoring the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s reports to decide about disclosing the name of person responsible for leaking the picture of the premier’s son. The reply maintained that it is upto the apex court to disclose the name, as the government is unaware who had leaked the photo, the sources added.

A senior lawyer on condition of anonymity stated that the apex court in the case of secret funding case had ordered the federal government to disclose the names of departments which were receiving secret funds. But why in this case, he said, the court was seeking government’s stance on disclosing the name of person.

The Supreme Court has though dismissed Hussain Nawaz’s plea to direct the JIT to stop video recording of witnesses’ statements. But it has sought the federal government’s stance whether they like to disclose the name of person, who leaked the photo.

The Joint Investigation Team in its reply to Hussain Nawaz's petition had informed the apex court that they had identified the person who had leaked the photo to the social media and the person has also been sent back to its department. However, the JIT did not disclose the name of the person.

In the last hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf expressed concernS that why the JIT has not disclosed the name. “It is very strange that the name of the person has not been disclosed. I have no objection to make it public,” he said.