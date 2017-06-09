Islamabad - Opposition legislator, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has held the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab responsible in case of loss to his life in future following a ‘Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker’ confronted him at main gate of the Parliament House here on Thursday.

As he was leaving the parliament house, Awami Muslim League Chief, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed found himself in the midst of a scuffle with a man claiming to be his creditor. The accused later identified as Malik Noor Awan, intercepted Rasheed at Gate 1 of the parliament building and blocked the passage of the parliamentarian, claiming he had sold a vehicle to Rasheed years back, but the latter had not yet paid the amount owed; over two million rupees.

A video clip circulating on media showed that Awan repeatedly frustrated the flustered lawmaker’s attempts to step away from the situation. Later, Rasheed approached Secretariat police for action against the ‘attacker’. In his written application to SHO Secretariat police station, Rasheed said that one Malik Noor Hussain attempted on his life as he was coming out of the parliament house in the noon.

He said the matter was immediately brought into the notice of the speaker, and the interior minister also assured him of action against the accused. The application said that the opposition legislator was receiving threats on cell phone since many days.

According to Sheikh Rasheed, Malik Noor Awan is a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He warned that in case of any loss to his life, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif would be responsible.

On Rasheed’s complaint, the police took the accused into custody and started investigating him. A case under 506-PPC, 25D-Telegraph Act has been registered against Noor Awan.

Rasheed, later, told the house that he was attacked by a person within the premises. He said that the apprehensions he had expressed about the security of the house have come true.

Talking to media, Sheikh Rasheed claimed that the man’s act was staged and it was the handiwork of the Panama-tainted PML-N leadership, who wanted to avenge him for taking their leaders to the court and the JIT, over their corruption.

He said that he along with the PTI chief Imran Khan will not spare them and go after them until they were punished by the courts.

tahir niaz