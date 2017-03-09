ISLAMABAD - The Interior Ministry on Wednesday showed its utter annoyance at the refusal of the Facebook administration to share details of those persons who had started malicious campaign against the superior judiciary through the social networking site.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has expressed his sheer displeasure over refusal of the Facebook management to share details of persons behind this campaign in the name of freedom of expression, a spokesperson of the interior ministry said.

The minister gave these remarks after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented its investigation report to the interior ministry about the uploading of a photograph having misleading caption on the social media sites including the Facebook.

The caption in the photograph wrongly mentioned that incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar was sitting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a friendly mood showing the CJP already enjoyed good relations with the ruling family.

Actually, the person sitting with the prime minister was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra besides President Mamnoon Hussain.

“The US government was even contacted in this connection but to no avail and it looks that perhaps the social media is being operated not under the principle of freedom of expression but under freedom to lie,” the interior ministry said.

It is regretful that neither the US government nor the Facebook management could not realise the sensitivity of the matter, it said.

The spokesperson said that the character assassination of important personalities of the country could not be allowed under the garb of the policies of the foreign company or taking the shelter of principle of freedom of expression.

The interior minister has directed that a comprehensive strategy should be prepared within three days to curb the menace of character assassination through social media, the ministry said.

The interior ministry has been directed to evolve such a system in consultation with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), so that there should not be a curb on freedom of expression and at the same time no one could misuse this right.

The minister directed that the management of the social media networking sites should be contacted to introduce local version of Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp and it should also be ensured that spread of controversial material regarding character assassination should be effectively prevented trough these.