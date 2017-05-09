ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday said Afghanistan’s fire was responded with fire although Pakistan wanted peace with the neighbouring Muslim-majority country.

Addressing a joint news conference with Oman’s Foreign Minister Yousaf bin Alawi bin Abdullah here, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the exchange of fire at the Chaman border was unfortunate.

“Whatever happened was unfortunate. But we are not the ones who started it. They fired on us and we responded. We cannot compromise on our sovereignty,” he said.

To a question, Aziz said that if the Afghan side did have a problem, they should have contacted the Pakistani authorities to resolve it. “They chose to fire and we have no option but to respond. Their foreign minister or national security advisor should have contacted us if they had any complaint.”

Earlier in the day, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal rejected the reports that Pakistani forces had killed 50 Afghan soldiers and border security personnel in Chaman.

He claimed only two soldiers had died and seven were wounded in the action conducted by Pakistan forces.

In a series of tweets, the envoy said: “Woke up to celebratory front page headlines today on all Pakistan papers saying Pakistan killed 50 Afghan soldiers and injured 100 in Chaman clash.”

He maintained that Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps (FC) south command released the reports of 50 deaths on the Afghan side.

Last week, Afghan forces fired on the Pakistanis, conducting census on their side, killing 11 people and wounding dozens of others. The unprovoked firing took place in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir villages of Chaman. Pakistan forces responded in a befitting manner.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz later said Pakistan was not happy to fire at the Afghans but there could be no compromise on the territorial rights. On Monday, Pakistan and Afghanistan also started a joint survey of the villages to “remove discrepancies.”

