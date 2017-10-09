LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that a bloody revolution will take place if way of the country to progress and development is checked by any means.

Only those politicians who looted the national exchequer and failed to deliver are talking against the current pace of development works under the PML-N government, the chief minister said while speaking to a gathering on the occasion of unveiling the Chinese locomotive and bogies for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train here at the tail-end of the 27-km train route, Wahran Gujjran yesterday.

The chief minister criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that he failed to bring about any change in KP where his party rules nor he took care of the people of that province when dengue problem hit them.

“Imran Khan went to the mountains leaving the KPK people in the lurch of dengue. Imran Khan cared more of his own life than the KP masses hence he took refuge in the mountainous areas to escape the dengue,” he said posing, what sort of new Pakistan and change Imran Khan wants to bring when he least bothers about his people.

Shehbaz said people denounce the projects like Metro train are those who emptied the national kitty through rental power project while staying in power.

They all dislike the poor travelling in respectable, comfortable, modern and inexpensive transports and train, he added.

The chief minister warned the PTI and the PPP politicians of a bloody revolution in the country if they tried to deny the poor their right to have a better and comfortable life which is inevitably linked with the overall development and progress of the country.

He said Niazi Sb talked much of doing to the people but he miserably failed to lay down even a brick of the Metro-like projects of the Punjab government what to state about running a full-fledged train.

Had the PML-N ruling in KP, the Metro Orange like projects would have been constructed in big cities of the province, he maintained.

On the delay caused in the completion of Metro train due to stay by the court on 11 points of its route, Shehbaz said PTI is involved in causing delay to the project and said “No matter Niazi Sb would deny this fact thousands times, I am certain that the PTI planted a person to delay this project.”

Around two years have elapsed since work on the 11 points of the Metro is halted as the PTI does not want the people enjoy the facility of comfortable journey, he said.

People should identity their faces as they are like vultures out to wrest prosperity from the masses, he added.

The chief minister said the government would accept and implement whatever decision the court took on the Metro train case.

The CM said the government will burn the midnight oil to complete the project the day court will decide for resuming work on the points where no work is going on at present.

He asked Niazi Sb to search his soul and reform himself.

He said that those who are talking of national heritage today who hardly ever visited them rather prefer to travel Europe and other country along with the dogs.

The chief minister also belied Imran Khan’a accusation on the Punjab government of spending over Rs 70 billion on Lahore Metro Bus and using the Ittefaq Foundries steel in its construction.

He said not even Rs 35 billion were spent on the Lahore metro bus and if any amount more than that is proved he will present himself to any treatment before the people.

He said the Ittefaq Foundries is non-functional over the last 20 years so no question of steel production.

He said he requested the Chinese for early completion of Sahiwal coal-based energy project and is ready to do it again for the sake of timely completion of the Metro train.

The chief minister expressed sorry for the leaders who boast of serving the masses and changing the country but put hurdle in every project that is launched for their betterment.

He said that the development projects are being detested by those who got their loans waived off, and looted the public money in power projects in the past and those who have no vision no mission but to create hurdles.

Such elements feels that they politics will end if the development project of the PML-N government succeed, he stated.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the Metro Orange line is not the project of a City but whole country and he has put up his tremendous efforts to make it a reality.

He said that Metro Train is a gift from the Chinese government to the people of Pakistan and it is a project unprecedented in the 70 history of the country.

He said that 2.5 lakh people will travel on a 27 KM long route from Dera Gujran to Ali town which will further increase to 5 lakh people and they will not face any rush, misbehavior or fear of any accident.

General Manager of China Railway Construction company Zong Fi in his address said that the Orange line is the first project to take place in Pakistan’s public transport sector and we have the support of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Government of Punjab regarding the implementation of the project.

General Manager of the ZEL Company highlighted the steps of the preparation of OLMT.

The Chief Minister was presented with symbolic key of train at this occasion by the project manager and official of China Railways Company. The chief minister along with Chinese officials examined various parts of the train.