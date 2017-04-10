PESHAWAR - Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Salih bin Mohammad Ibrahim has said that terrorist elements were sabotaging peace of the world through their own interpretation of the religion and such elements would not succeed to spread their distorted ideology.

“Islam is the only religion which strongly adhered to the principles of morality and peace and that is why it is the most popular religion of the world,” he said this while speaking on the third day of the three-day congregation held to mark the centennial commemoration of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) here on Sunday.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and others party leaders also addressed the congregation.

Sheikh Ibrahim said that the defence of Haramain Sharifain was the joint responsibility of the Ummah and in this regard, the unflinching support of Pakistan would always be honoured.

He said that the enemy wants to misguide the Muslims from the right path of Islam but “we have to understand their conspiracies and should not turn away from the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that the Holy Quran has clearly narrated not to divide into sects and hold the rope of God with might and strength. He said that this congregation was a symbol of peace and unite the Ummah. “Muslims must stand united against terrorism and extremism to convey the message of peace and brotherhood to the world,” he said.

He said that terrorism paralyses the economy and social structure of a country and religious seminaries must play their role to identify these people and thwart their ideology.

The Imam-e-Kabba said that Pakistan has the capability to lead the Muslim Ummah and defend their ideological and geographical frontiers.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that Islam was the religion of peace and tolerance and no one would be allowed to sabotage the peaceful political atmosphere of the country through terrorism and sectarianism.

“We want Pakistan an independent state of the world and would struggle to keep it away from slavery,” he said.

He said that the international community was not serious to restore peace in the world and world powers have jeopardised the world peace by interfering in internal affairs of independent states.

He said that peace would not be restored in Afghanistan until foreign troops withdrew from the country. He said that world leaders need to work together to end deprivation and poverty from the world which were the root cause of terrorism and lawlessness.

He welcomed the Chinese cooperation and deep interest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and hoped that the project would be a milestone in the Pak-China friendship.

He also called for friendly relation with neighbours to bring stability in the region as the people of all the neighbouring countries were interested in peace and fostering brotherly relation with each other.

At the end of the end of the congregation, Imam-e-Kaba Shiekh Ibrahim offered special prayers for the Ummah and world peace.