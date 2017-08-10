ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Wednesday turned down two petitions seeking court’s directions to stop Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from holding a rally at GT Road.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petitions and dismissed both the petitions with an observation that a lawful assembly is fundamental right and cannot be barred.

One petition was moved by a lawyer of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Saeed Basra while another was filed by two petitioners Waheed Ahmed Kamal and Malik Muhammad Yousaf.

Basra nominated PML-N, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, federal government through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration through Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Government of Punjab through Chief Secretary as respondents and Waheed Ahmad Kamal and Malik Muhammad Yousaf cited Secretary Interior, Secretary Cabinet Division, Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB), Chief Commissioner Islamabad, district magistrate, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police and IG Punjab police as respondents.

According to the petitioners, holding of rally at GT Road by the ruling party is an effort to undermine authority of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and pressurise accountability courts.

In his petition, Basra stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan through its verdict dated July 28 had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as member national assembly. He and other members of his party were in an effort to malign the apex court terming the ouster a conspiracy.

The petitioner maintained that to incite public anger, PML-N and Nawaz Sharif have decided to lead a public rally from Islamabad to Lahore on August 8.

He added that this act is tantamount to subvert and undermine authority of judiciary and thus an attack on independence of judiciary. He continued that with show of power, PML-N and Nawaz Sharif wanted to pressurize national accountability bureau (NAB) that would be hearing corruption references against him.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct the federal government, ICT administration and Punjab government to stop this rally.

The other petition was moved in the IHC to stop the rally of PML-N fearing that it would deteriorate law and order situation in the country.

They requested the court that the act of Nawaz Sharif regarding departure schedule from Islamabad to Lahore via GT Road is illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority and therefore, the respondents may be directed to stop his departure schedule.

Separately, the same IHC bench reserved its verdict in a matter where a petition was filed with contentions that the forum of National Assembly only meant to discuss public issues while matters like Ayesha Gulalai may not be discussed at such forum.

The petitioner contended that the committee formed to probe the Imran-Ayesha issue is illegal and unlawful. Petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi has nominated Speaker National Assembly, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA Ayesha Gulalai, Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) as respondents.

Petitioner adopted that a PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai has claimed that PTI chairman sent her messages causing sexual harassment to her but she did not made text of the messages public. Prime Minister in a parliamentary debate announced formation of a committee and speaker national assembly formed the committee.

He adopted that National Assembly is meant for the discussion of national issues and legislation there on and there is specific chapter in the Constitution with the title “Legislative Procedure” in view of which the members of National Assembly are not only wasting the precious time of public but also causing burden to public exchequer for ignoring their legal duties for which they are getting salaries and enjoying perks and privileges.

He contended that the committee has been constituted with malafide intention below the constitutional dignity of the House in a matter of private having no prima facie evidence up-till now.

Petitioner prayed to the court to declare that the constitution of the said committee is without lawful authority.

SHAHID RAO