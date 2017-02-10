ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday said that the fate of the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

Speaking to journalists here at the PM’s House, Sharif said the Fata issue will be resolved soon.

This week, the federal cabinet did not take up the Fata issue much to the annoyance of the tribal parliamentarians and elders who had been demanding merger of the tribal belt in the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province.

The PM opted to delay discussion on the Fata merger as his allies - the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazl) and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party – vowed to resist any move to integrate the autonomous area into the province.

Previously also, the cabinet had ignored the Fata topic despite report from Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz - who heads the committee on reforms package – that all stakeholders had agreed on the merger after a series of meetings. The JUI-F and the PkMAP however, are adamant to stop the merger under the present reforms package.

“There is no truth in speculations on Fata reforms package. This will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting,” he said.

The premier said his team, had held extensive consultations with all the stakeholders. “On my directives, the members of the select committee also visited the tribal areas and spoke to the people in the tribal agencies. We don’t want to impose anything,” he added.

Sharif said his government had taken the initiative to engage the Fata people in the mainstream life and politics. “We want to give rights to all the Pakistanis. We are working to evolve consensus to empower the Fata people,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif invited global entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan and take advantage of its strategic location, rich human and material resources, political stability and attractive investment policy.

Addressing corporate and business leaders from around the world here, Sharif said Pakistan with sixth largest population in the world, 80 million middle class and attractive investment environment was a destination “no global player can miss.”

He said Pakistan was set on track for sustainable growth. The premier invited them to take benefit from the economic revival of Pakistan and enjoy the first mover’s advantage.

Sharif said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a key regional initiative for connectivity and shared prosperity of nations.

“Apart from energy, road and rail infrastructure, industrial parks and economic zones and a state of the art Deep Sea Port at Gwadar gives CPEC the potential of changing the destiny of the people in the region and beyond. The corridor will substantially shorten transportation distances between Africa and Middle East to Central and South Asian regions. CPEC would connect the port of Gwadar to Kashghar,” he said.

The prime minister said when the government took over, the economy faced severe energy shortages, inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility and a precarious security environment.

“Today, the government has managed to stabilise the economy despite unfavourable global economic conditions,” he added.

He said from a 3 percent GDP growth before 2013, the country is projected to achieve 5.5 percent GDP growth this year. “The economy is targeted to grow over 8 percent between 2018 and 2025 while maintaining a single digit inflation,” he said.

Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan’s reforms were multifaceted as “we reduced bank interest rates, eliminated tax exemptions to provide a level playing field, strengthened tax administration, rationalised untargeted energy subsidies and widened society safety nets.”

He said Pakistan was well aware that international investors needed stable markets backed by clear and consistent policies. “We are committed to maintaining an enabling policy framework to attract foreign direct investment,” he said.

Sharif said the consumer market in Pakistan was growing at a very fast pace. The consumer demand of automobiles, housing and electronics was thriving and providing considerable returns to the corporate sector.

The services industries particularly telecommunication, hospitality and online-retail were fast growing into attractive areas for investment, he said.

The prime minister also referred to the boom in stock exchange and said PSE 100 index had crossed the benchmark of 50,000 recently.