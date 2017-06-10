ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday asked his party workers and supporters to prepare themselves for protests, fearing the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) might embark on some kind of “misadventure” against the superior judiciary in order to avoid the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probe.

The PTI chief also appealed to the Supreme Court to seek resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif saying as long as he would remain premier Sharif would not let the JIT probe off-shore wealth of his family.

“I fear that they [the ruling PML-N] would increase their [verbal] attacks on the JIT as well as the SC and would move towards boycott of proceedings of the JIT,” Khan said, while addressing a press conference at Bani Gala after meeting of the party’s media strategy committee.

“This is because they have no evidence to prove their innocence and if they had, they would have submitted the same before the Supreme Court,” the PTI leader added.

“I have asked my party to prepare themselves as they [the PML-N] would act against [the Supreme Court],” Khan said.

He said that the PTI would stand by the Supreme Court and would come on road, if the ruling PML-N embarked on any kind of “misadventure”.

Imran Khan ruled out any chance of confrontation between the PML-N and the PTI workers, saying the former had no diehard workers.

“If the PML-N had diehard workers, they would have come out at the time of military coup in 1999,” the PTI chairman said.

He reiterated that the PML-N was busy in discrediting both the SC and the JIT.

The JIT itself had informed the Supreme Court that hurdles were being created in its investigations. Khan alleged that the PML-N had a history of hurling attacks and attempts to bribing the judiciary as it did in 1997.

“PM Nawaz Sharif is not ready to resign because he has signed contracts worth billions and expects kickback from these,” the opposition politician alleged.

Referring to remarks made by PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Khan accused that close aides of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were threatening the Supreme Court and the JIT.

The PTI chairman said that a wrong impression through a leaked photograph was being given that perhaps some injustice was being done to Hussain Nawaz by the JIT.

Hussain Nawaz is being declared a “child”, Imran Khan said adding, “he is not a child. He has two spouses and [a] number of children.”

Imran, while talking about the leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz, asked about the bad treatment that the poor people in the country get at police stations.

He alleged that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi was a trusted man of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Khan condemned the accosting of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed by a PML-N worker at the Parliament House as well as arrest of independent member of the National Assembly Jamshed Dasti by the police.

The party has a history of torturing journalists such as Najam Sethi and they also maltreated cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz, the PTI chairman accused.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said that he was ready to face the JIT to explain money trail in case of purchase of his Bani Gala residence. “I have given all money trails to the Supreme Court,” he said.