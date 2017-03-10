ISLAMABAD - The military top brass Thursday resolved to foil the designs of foreign hostile agencies, which are trying to undo Pakistan's gains in security and development especially the multi-billion dollars CPEC.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 200th Corps Commanders Conference which thoroughly reviewed Geo-Strategic and security environment with special focus on internal security, Pak-Afghan border situation and Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control/working boundary.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army’s Director General Military Operations on hotline with his Indian counterpart strongly rejected the concerns on terrorists' movement along LoC and asked the Indian army to look inward and share evidence. According to ISPR Bajwa apprised the commanders about his fruitful visits to UAE and Qatar.

ISPR said the forum hailed performance of security forces, including police, intelligence and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for effective response to recent terrorist incidents and security arrangements for PSL final at Lahore. The forum discussed Operation Radd- ul-Fasaad (RuF) in details. Bajwa said RuF is a comprehensive across the board operation and not against any particular race, sect or group. The forum also acknowledged participation and support by PAF and PN in ongoing operations.

The forum also discussed progress of the National Action Plan. It concluded that through RuF implementation of NAP needs to be expedited jointly/by respective stakeholders for lasting peace and stability in the country. He also informed the participants about discussion during last security conference with government authorities which included phased fencing of Pak-Afghan Border, repatriation of Afghan refugees, judicial, police and madrassa/educational institutions reforms and restarting execution of death sentences to terrorists awarded by the military courts. Participants expressed their confidence on performance of military courts. However, decision for reinstatement of courts rests with the government. “Dawn Leak issue has also been discussed,” said the ISPR.

The forum also reviewed army's support in conducting 6th Housing and Population Census 2017. The COAS said the army shall undertake this task as a national service. The Forum concluded that hostile agencies are trying to undo Pakistan's gains in security and development especially CPEC. The forum pledged that their design will be defeated.

WOMAN HURT IN INDIAN FIRING ACROSS LOC

Staff Reporter from Mirpur adds: India late on Wednesday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted the civilian population in Bhimbher district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir injuring a woman critically.

The woman, Shamim Bibi, 35, a resident of Chahi Village in Samahni Valley of Bhimbher, sustained critical wounds due to Indian firing and admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be in danger.

"Pakistani troops befittingly responded to the Indian firing silencing the enemy's guns," an officer said quoting the reports.