ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the National Assembly’s proceedings clarified that that list of lawmakers allegedly having link with proscribed organisations was a “fake document”.

“Intelligence Bureau (IB) has already termed it a forged document and I [the PM] have also informed the cabinet members about the falsehood of [the] document,” said Prime Minister Abbasi, in an attempt to remove the controversy about the IB’s list of 37 lawmakers for having links with banned outfits.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Pirzada had strongly protested over the list and staged a walkout from the proceedings.

He was also joined by some other lawmakers whose name was mentioned in the list. The news about the “list” was aired on a private television channel, claiming that the former prime minister had directed the IB on July 10th to keep watch on 37 listed legislators.

“Neither any letter was written by the PM nor the IB officials, submitted any report. Both documents are fake,” Pirzada said.

Abbasi said that it was a fake document and harmed the sanctity of the parliament.

“I have not sought any investigation as claimed in the letter,” the PM said, mentioning that he had directed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to proceed with a legal case against whoever made the fake letter.

It was also directed to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to proceed with a legal case against the broadcaster responsible for it.

Abbasi said that an FIR had also been filed and a probe was underway to identify the culprit, who propagated the fake news item. “It is necessary to expose reality as it harmed the sanctity of the parliament,” he said.

Abbasi, while responding to a calling attention notice, said that the government had not passed on recent hike in prices of crude oil to the masses in the country.

“The prices of petroleum products are still the lowest in Pakistan compared to any other country of the region,” he claimed.

Taking the floor, PTI’s deputy parliamentary leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that why a sitting minister had strongly protested after the clarification of the prime minister in the federal cabinet. “It will be unfair to blame a journalist,” he said terming it an attempt to gag media.

“We strongly condemn registering an FIR in this matter...FIR on media is against the democratic norms,” Qureshi said.

Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah, on point of order, came down hard on government for continuously not maintaining proper quorum in the house.

“For the last over four years, the government is not giving value to the parliament,” he said. Shah sarcastically proposed an amendment to run house even with one member as incumbent government was unable to complete quorum.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab, while responding to the opposition leader, said they respected the suggestion of the opposition leader.

Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, on a point of order, said that it lauded the government for setting up a committee to probe the matter over the recent controversy over issue of Khatm-e-Nabuwat.

PTI’s MNA Hamidul Haq, during the speech of the PML-N lawmaker, pointed out lack of quorum in the house.

The NA Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi adjourned the proceedings due to lack of strength in the house.

11 made parliamentary

secretaries

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abbasi has accorded approval for the appointment of 11 Members of National Assembly as Parliamentary Secretaries in various Divisions and Ministries with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar MNA has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani would serve as Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change.

Ghulam Muhammad Lali has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Production, while Syed Muhammad Asghar would be Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources.

Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar would serve as Parliamentary secretary for Defence, Chaudhry Muhammd Tufail as Parliamentary secretary for Privatisation, Nadeem Abbas Rabaira would serve as Parliamentary Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication. Chaudhry Nazeer Ahmed has been appointed Parliamentary secretary for Law and Justice, Dr Nisar Ahmed Jutt would look after Human Rights, Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja would serve as Parliamentary secretary for Commerce and Textile and Ms Farhana Qamar has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services and Coordination.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has also approved the change of portfolio of Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi from Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Narcotics Control.





Javaid-ur-Rahman