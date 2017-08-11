ISLAMABAD - While announcing its ruling the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to PTI Chief Imran Khan in a contempt of court case.

The five-member Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan rejected the PTI chief's objections regarding its jurisdiction to initiate contempt of court proceedings while resuming hearing of petition filed by Akbar S. Babar seeking Imran Khan's disqualification.

The Commission sought reply from PTI chief by 23rd of this month.

Earlier PTI chief had challenged the Commission's authority to hear the case.

On July 10, the PTI chief had submitted a reply before the tribunal of the ECP that the Commission could not initiate contempt of court proceedings against an individual as that right lies only with the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

The same was argued before the commission by Imran Khan's lawyer, Advocate Babar Awan. "If the ECP is equal to a high court, will a full-bench conduct proceedings every day?"

Babar Awan had asked while arguing the Constitution gives the ECP a different status from that enjoyed by the high courts. "If a full bench of the ECP gives a verdict, where will I file my appeal?"

The tribunal had reserved its judgment on the matter after Awan's statements.

Earlier on Jan 24, the ECP had issued a contempt notice to the PTI chief over his contemptuous remarks about the ECP.

Former PTI leader Akbar Babar had taken Imran Khan to ECP earlier this year over a statement in which he had accused the electoral body of being biased against him in a case related to the party’s foreign funding.

The petitioner argued that Imran Khan should have tendered apology over his comments but he failed to do so. Instead his lawyer tendered apology in his personal capacity.