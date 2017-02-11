Islamabad - The Supreme Court, while expressing displeasure over investigation conducted by Islamabad police into a murder case of a 28-year-old woman, assigned the probe to Punjab police.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ameer Hani Muslim, on Friday heard an appeal of the deceased mother against the Islamabad High Court order to grant bail to the accused.

The petitioner, mother of murdered girl, informed the bench that her daughter was working in a private school. She informed that an FIR was registered in the Golra Police Station against accused Sher Ali and his accomplices Shah Faisal and Muhammad Ayub for allegedly killing her daughter. She said that the police conducted investigation half-heartedly against the accused and therefore they were released on bail. The accused after murdering 28-year-old girl had thrown her body in Charsadda.

According to the police, the accused had affairs with the girl and when she insisted upon to marry her, the accused Sher, who was already married, killed the girl with the help of his friends.

Later on, the high court granted bail to the accused and his accomplices.

The mother therefore had filed an appeal against the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.

The bench hearing the appeal for cancellation of the accused bail asked three questions from the investigation officer of the case. The court observed that the police did not collect necessary circumstantial evidence and whatever they took in possession from the crime scene was not sent for forensic test.

The bench inquired why the DNA was not conducted and body exhumed. The IO replied there were differences between the deceased parents on the matter. Justice Hani then posed the same question to DSP Idress Rathor.

He also told the same story. Upon that the bench questioned where it was in the law that if there were differences between the parents then the IO should not carry out DNA and exhumation of body for further investigation.

The court then asked the police to show girl’s father statement wherein he had asked the police not to exhume his daughter’s body. When the Islamabad police failed to produce such statement then Justice Hani asked SP Investigation Capt (Retd) Illyas to probe the matter.

However, the petitioner informed the bench that Capt Illyas had recommended release of the accused. The bench recorded the statement of girl’s father.

The court therefore assigned the investigation to Punjab police. The court while directing the Islamabad police to submit the entire record of the case in trial court ordered for conducting the DNA test.

The apex court also expressed annoyance over Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad Raja Asif who did not dispose of miscellaneous applications regarding the case. The case is adjourned until February 14.