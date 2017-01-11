RAWALPINDI - Former president and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari filed an application with an accountability court on Tuesday seeking acquittal in a reference of illegal assets.

Asif Zardari filed the application with accountability court through his lawyer Farooq H Naik under section 265-k of criminal procedure code (CrPc).

Special Judge Accountability Court Khalid Mahmmod Ranjah admitting the application for hearing asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to respond to the plea and put off hearing of the case till January 18, 2017.

In the application, Farooq H Naik maintained that the reference was very old and there was no solid evidence against his client. He urged the court to acquit the former president in the case.

The reference with allegations that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari had made assets beyond their known sources of income in 2001.

The hearing in the reference stopped after former president Asif Ali Zardari went into self-exile in 2004 after getting bail. The case was ended following promulgation of NRO in 2007. Later Zardari got presidential immunity in 2010. The case was however reopened in 2015 on request of the NAB authorities.