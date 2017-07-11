ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday challenged jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the contempt case, arguing the high court and the Supreme Court were the only relevant legal forums to take up such cases.

A five-member ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retired) Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard the case pertaining to the alleged contempt of court by Imran Khan over the petition filed by Akbar S Babar.

Presenting initial arguments in the case against Imran Khan, Advocate Babar Awan remarked the ECP did not have the jurisdiction to hear contempt of court cases. Awan argued only the Supreme Court and the high courts had the jurisdiction over contempt of court notices. Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan, in his remarks, said the commission would give its verdict after hearing arguments of the petitioner while the counsel for the petitioner asked for a few days to submit a reply.

The commission also took up the PTI’s foreign funding case in a petition also filed by Akbar S Babar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan adjourned the hearing of the party funding case against the PTI until 16th of the next month, while the hearing of the contempt of court case was put off till July 19.

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to the media, pointed out that the arguments of the party’s legal counsel had been formed on technical points. “We want the ECP to accept our plea,” he remarked. Countering statements of political opponents, Chaudhry said they were spreading false information in the media.

Babar Awan also spoke to the media and said, “We have filed a lawful answer. There is no case in which Imran Khan can be disqualified from contesting elections,” he claimed. There is a hell of difference between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan’s family is not facing any corruption charges,” Awan said. Later, while talking to the media, PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said the PTI chief had failed to provide his money trail.

In another case, about contempt of court against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Election Commission adjourned the hearing till 19th of this month. “Imran Khan has failed to submit reply in all the cases against him. He has attacked the state institutions, the PM House and the ECP and expects that no action would be taken against him,” he remarked.

“Pakistani people are very smart. Everyone knows how corrupt Imran Khan really is,” he remarked.

MAQBOOL MALIK