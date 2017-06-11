PESHAWAR - Muhammad Iqbal, father of Mashal Khan, on Saturday filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking transfer of his son’s murder case from Mardan to any other city in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa because of security concerns.

Mashal Khan was a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM), who was lynched by a mob of fellow students, university employees and outsiders on April 13 for allegedly having committed blasphemy, a charge that was neither substantiated in the initial police inquiry nor in the report of the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court for probing into the case.

The JIT, in its report, had said that the murder was outcome of a conspiracy hatched a month ago by a group that saw Mashal as a threat. The JIT report also stated that several employees in AWKUM were employed on political basis, which, the report said, had deteriorated affairs at the university.

Mashal’s father Iqbal had earlier called for shifting the case from Mardan. However, so far no concrete steps were taken in this regard, till he filed the petition in the PHC. In the petition, Iqbal Khan through his lawyer Abdul Lateef Afridi advocate said that as majority of the accused nominated in the case were not only locals of Mardan district but also very influential, therefore he was unable to pursue the case in Mardan out of security fears.

The petition further said that frequently visiting Mardan for proceedings of the case could put his life in danger. In light of the security threats, Iqbal pleaded to the PHC to transfer Mashal’s murder case from Mardan to an anti-terror court in Haripur or another secured city.

The deceased's father further said in the petition that almost 57 accused had so far been arrested and others were still at large. “The trial of such a big number of accused with witnesses and supporters of both sides could result in confrontation between the parties and thus a serious law and order situation could be created”, the petition said.

Moreover, in the petition, Iqbal Khan also demanded the court to conduct Mashal murder case hearings inside a jail. The JIT report had also suggested to the provincial government to shift Mashal murder case outside Mardan. A few days ago, Iqbal Khan had requested the Supreme Court to conduct the trial of his son’s murder case in Islamabad instead of Mardan.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Khan while endorsing Iqbal’s plea recommended to the provincial government that demands pertaining to Mashal Khan murder case made by his father could be accepted as per the law. Two days back, the IGP, in a letter to the KP government, had recommended accepting Iqbal's demand for the appointment of a private prosecution counsel.

Iqbal has also filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking financial and administrative help for relocation of his daughters and himself to Islamabad in light of the security threats in the province and the family's hometown Swabi.

