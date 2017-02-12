LAHORE - The 12 working days of theoretically 18 days of the 26th session of the Punjab Assembly predominantly saw the Opposition created flurry, commotion and boycott which all put big hurdles before the government to transact legislation and take up official business on the agenda.

During this session, the usual sloganeering and exchange of barbs between the Opposition and the Treasury exceeded to strong protest of the Opposition near the podium of the speaker wherein its member tore apart copy of the agenda. On another occasion, they came close to fight with the treasury after both sides used highly indecent and threatening language when flour price was under general debate.

Starting from January 23 (Monday) with oath taking of Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, son of Haq Nawaz Jhanvi, the chief a radical religious organisation who was encountered by the police, as member of the Assembly, the session ended on February 9 (Thursday) at the inclusive general debate on an important subject of agriculture, which procures bread and butter to 70 per cent population of Punjab, while all good and bad in between course of these days.

The Opposition, setting a rare example this time round, held a two-day continuous boycott of the proceedings against, what it said, biased and partial conduct of the Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan. The Opposition had a long face as it felt the chair was not giving due time to its members to speak nor their adjournment motions are being put before the House.

In the background was a reference filed against the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif wherein the Opposition had accused him of abusing the authority to relocate two Sharif family sugar mills to the southern Punjab and failure in addressing the public problems.

Another was the pending motion wherein the Opposition wanted general debate on the Lahore Orange Metro Train project which it alleged was marred by huge bungling of the public money and substandard construction. Despite repeated calls by the Opposition, the issues could not come up for debate of the House as they were stated to be under process at the level of the office. This indeed upped the ante of the Opposition fury.

The Opposition boycott ended after successful negotiations in the Speaker‘s chamber and assurance given to on its reservations. But it had missed a golden moment when the Treasury put a forceful case before the Chair for increasing salaries of every member of the House to at least Rs0.15 million per month.

During the session, the Opposition raised the issue of arrest of Jamaatud Dawa head Hafiz Saeed and staged walk out in protest terming the action taken by the government against him on the instance of the United States and India who are opposed to his support to the cause of Kashmiris and for his welfare works.

On the last day, the Opposition was again annoyed by the PM decision to award Rs200million each to the PML-N legislators for the development works while utterly ignoring its members. The Opposition also made uproar when they highlighted the Sharif family illegally getting their BoP loans written off, but the Chair did not give it the floor to speak.

Not a single day saw the session getting start at the fixed time and the Opposition without staging the boycott or the walkout. The delay in commencement of the session ranged from 65 minutes to 100 minutes, while five times of the 12 working days, the session had to be adjourned to next day due to lack of quorum.

It was in addition to the time wasted in holding on proceedings after the incomplete quorum was pointed out. The treasury took 40 minutes to an hour to complete the mandatory minimum strength of 93 members when the Chair gave only 15 minutes for their entry to the House.

The Opposition pointed incomplete quorum for five times on February 2 and 8 when the government carried out legislation on four bills of important nature. One amended the Punjab Local Government Act of 2013 to the effect of barring dissolution of Local Governments at the time of general election and providing for the Deputy Mayor and Vice Chairman to preside over the House.

The other was Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 to enhance importance of provincial quality control board, chief drugs controller and drug testing laboratories in the province. The bill enhanced punishments in offences relating to spurious and substandard drugs.

The Bill, however, has been rejected by the Pharmaceutical companies and its satellites bodies on various grounds. The third upgraded the Home Economics College to the level of university while the four related to the Punjab Land Record.

In earlier days, the House had carried Punjab Civil Administration Bill which restored the British era commissioner system at the district level. The PA also passed Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax (Amendment) Bill when the Opposition was on a boycott.

The House unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with the people in Held Kashmir and condemn their brutal killing, kidnapping, torturing and arrest at the hand of Indian troops. The House reiterated commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self determination as per the admitted resolutions of the UN and urged the international community to force Modi government to end violence and killing of the people of Kashmir.

The House pledged to continue diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris till they get their due right.

A resolution to purge the academic syllabus of religious seminaries of hate material was presented, but the mover, a treasury member, withdrew it in light of the statement of Law Minister Rana Sanaullah that no provocative or hate material was being taught at the madarass and seminaries and all relevant details was with the government and their proper screening has been conducted.

The House also debated substandard stents issue, agriculture, health, Tevta, education, and environment.

