RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) President and MNA Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday feared that international forces had hatched a conspiracy to kill him, urging the interior minister to provide him adequate security.

Addressing a news conference at the Rawalpindi Press Club, Sheikh Rashid said that he had also written a letter in this regard to Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for providing him adequate security.

He said that his prediction about victory of the rule of law and defeat of the N-League in the Panama Leaks case had come true. He said that he had only sued Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in the Supreme Court for his corruption but now the whole Sharif family proved guilty of looting the public money.

According to JIT report, he said, Maryam Nawaz was the owner of off-shore companies. He said nobody can save the Premier from disqualification as JIT also found an off-shore company owned by Nawaz Sharif. “

“Rejection of the JIT report by the N-League shows that Premier Nawaz Sharif wants to wage a war against army and SC,” he added.

The Prime Minister should respect the law and step down from his office immediately or else he will land in the Adiala Jail, he said. The AMP chief alleged that Sheikh Saeed was the front man of PM Nawaz Sharif in Switzerland as Nawaz Sharif had deposited billion of dollars in his accounts. The JIT should also probe this matter, he said.

Sheikh Rashid said he would submit a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday for summoning Premier Mian Nawaz Sharif for cross-examination in a case he had filed in the apex court. “I want to bring PM in the witness box for cross-examination,” he stated.

He said he would also produce ample proofs to apex court about the Punjab government’s corruption in development projects launched in the province. “I will also file a fresh application with the SC seeking formation of three-member JIT by the NAB to probe the PM and his family,” he said. “Except first lady Kalsoom Nawaz, the whole members of Sharif are thieves and looters,” he said.

Coming hard on the government, Sheikh Rashid said the goons of Mian Nawaz Sharif also had made alleged attempts to kidnap children of JIT members. He said that the Prime Minister had ruined future of his daughter Maryam Nawaz by dragging her in his dirty politics.

He said that 59 out of 188 MNAs of N-League were once part of the Pervez Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML). He offered the 59s MNA to come and join the AML. To a query, Sheikh Rashid said that he owned a 5-marla land and upper portion of the Lal Haveli. He said that he would evacuate his residence if anyone proved him guilty of grabbing the place.