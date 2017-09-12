LAHORE - Now the JIT of people will decide disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as judges and complainants by voting Begum Kalsoom Nawaz to victory in NA-120 (Lahore) and the decision will need to be accepted by all and sundry.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, addressing a big gathering of the PML-N youth at the party’s workers convention at Alharma here yesterday, said, “Judges in that case (Panama case) have become complainants today”.

The convention, which was a part of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz’s election campaign, was also addressed by MNA Shaista Pervez Malik. State Minister Talal Chaudhry was also present.

Maryam on her arrival was warmly received by the party youth who chanted loud slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam during speech of the former first daughter of Pakistan. Party songs and election jingles were also played to enthrall the youth largely comprising girls and women most of them wearing the party colour dresses. After address, Maryam also led an election rally in different areas of NA-120 Lahore.

Continuing the speech, Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was elected with the vote millions of people. “Should Nawaz be disqualified on the basis of an ‘Iqama’ and for not accepting salary from his younger son. Do you accept the decision?” she asked to receive the reply, ‘No,’ ‘No.’ “Then gear yourself up to fight for Nawaz for establishing sanctity of the ballot and rule of the people and to teach a lesson to those who conspired against him,” she said.

She said, “Disqualification has taken the popularity graph of Nawaz to all time high, besides exposing the conspirators”.

With absolute optimism about the victory of Begum Kalsoom in September 17 election, Maryam said, “After public verdict, on the morning of September 18, conspirators should concede their own disqualification and tender apology in advance for ousting a PM.”

“The whole country is standing with Nawaz. No one is there to stop his way on,” she said adding, “the tiger and Lahore will roar on September 17.”

Referring to the PTI rally in Lahore on September 8 which was addressed by Imran Khan, she said, “Empty chairs in that gathering spoke volume of what fate this party is going to meet on September 17 as well its bleak future in politics.” She said, “Their (the PTI’s) ballot boxes will be empty and only tiger will be there.”

Speaking in the context of past rallies, Maryam said she had brought the review petition against Nawaz disqualification to the public court but in the course of campaign she realized that every fan and lover of Nawaz had himself become his advocate.

“People have not accepted the oppression and cruelty committed against Nawaz. Now it’s time that people will themselves decide Nawaz case as they did not accept the wrong decision,” she said referring to the Panama case. She said, “Now the people’s verdict will need to be accepted.”

Maryam praised the party youth and promised them to remain in touch with them in due course of time. She said her mother was a brave lady who challenged the dictator after Musharraf coup in 1999 when all other had gone into hiding. She displayed unprecedented courage, he added.

Later, Maryam led a rally in UC-64 and UC-65 of NA-120 constituency. She started off her rally from Awais Qarni Road and ended at Atif Chowk opening the election office at about 15 points on the way. She was warmly received by the party workers, who showered rose petals on her vehicle and displayed fireworks. Maryam’s rally passed through Saadi Road, Main Islampura Bazaar, Noori Building, Prem Nagar, Raj Garh, and Javed Charga House.

JAMIAT ULEMA AHLE HADITH

TO SUPPORT PML-N

Markazi Jamiat Ulema Ahle Hadith has announced to support PML-N candidate Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz reached the central office of the Jamiat where its chief Senator Prof Sajid Mir and others received her. Prof Sajid Mir said the Jamiat was a long time ally of the PML-N in NA-120 constituency. Their workers were actively campaigning for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. Maryam thanked Prof Sajid Mir and other leadership of the Jamiat.