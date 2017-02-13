ISLAMABAD - The United States has told Pakistan that the delay in issuance of visa to Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was not part of any decision to impose travel restrictions on Pakistanis, foreign ministry officials said on Sunday.

These officials told The Nation, that the delay was due to “personal” issues and had been settled by the US embassy before issuance of the visa to Haideri.

“There have been diplomatic contacts after the visa row and the Washington has given assurances that Haideri’s case should be taken as an individual case not a general decision,” said a senior official at the foreign ministry.

He said that the Senate deputy chairman’s visa issue was not expected to put Pakistan and the US face-to-face.

“We are hoping this will end here and won’t go further,” the official added.

This week, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani warned that the US senators and congressmen would be barred from visiting Pakistan’s Senate, after Haideri was not granted a visa in time to attend the UN-sponsored event in New York.

Rabbani also asked the US government and the American embassy in Islamabad to explain why Haideri’s visa was delayed.

Haideri, a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl), was scheduled to travel to the US to attend Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) hearings at the UN Headquarters as part of a two-member delegation.

The other member of the delegation was former Lt-General Salahuddin Tirmizi.

The visit was cancelled as Haideri did not receive his visa in time for departure on February 10th.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani was furious and directed the members to cancel all official visits to the US.

“No delegation, member of Congress or diplomats of the US will be welcomed by the Senate of Pakistan, Senate’s standing committees and the senators in their official capacity, till this issue is resolved,” a statement issued by the Senate said.

The government was stunned by Rabbani’s decision as it struggled to improve ties with the US.

Recently, there have been diplomatic efforts to defuse the misconceptions developed over the years.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to work with Pakistan – against expectations as he was seen as pro-India by many.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz is also preparing to visit the US soon to discuss bilateral relations.

There were reports that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could fly to the US after Aziz’s visit to meet Trump.

The US president’s visa ban on seven Muslim countries met opposition even at home and the US courts reversed his orders.

Washington had told Islamabad earlier that travel restrictions were not being considered against Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that the US had rejected speculations that Pakistan could face visa restrictions.

“Even the US embassy has clarified this issue. The US wants to improve ties with us. We are also aiming for better relations,” he said.

Zakaria said that Islamabad was in regular contact with Washington and the two sides were positive to work together against terrorism and for regional progress.

The US Embassy Spokesperson, Fleur Cowan, declined to comment on Haideri’s visa row saying: “We do not comment on visa cases due to privacy laws.”

Former interior minister Rehman Malik, who returned from the US this week, said that the US embassy must be asked to explain the reasons behind the delay in issuance of visa to the Senate deputy chairman.

“Pakistan should review its visa policy with the US. The Pakistani nation wants to know why Ghafoor Haideri’s visa was delayed,” he said.

Malik said that Senator Haideri was a prominent politician and held an important office in the Senate.

“The US embassy’s decision to delay his visa is strange and shocking,” he said.

Haideri visa issue ‘not part of any travel embargo’: US



Shafqat Ali