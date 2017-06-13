LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Monday approved Rs1.97 trillion budget for fiscal year 2017-18, amid rumpus and sloganeering from both sides of the political divide.

Treasury presented 43 Demands for Grants for different departments which the house approved with a majority, rejecting all cut motions of opposition legislators.

Leader of the House Mian Shehbaz Sharif took part in the proceedings to ensure presence of required number of legislators in the house to perform the ritual of approval of Demands for Grants. Treasury legislators welcomed the chief minister with the slogans of Sher Aya, Sher Aya. Opposition legislators raised slogans of Go Nawaz Go and Chor, Chor. During the stay of the CM, the opposition legislators continued sloganeering and got the similar response from the treasury benches. Treasury legislators raised the slogans of Ro Imran Ro.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani continued voting on cut motions from opposition legislators on Demands for Grants amid sloganeering from both sides. The house approved all 43 Demands for Grants, rejecting cut motions of opposition legislators.

After approval of budget for the coming fiscal year, the chair adjourned the session till Tuesday (today) at 11 am.