ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa today (May 13) on a three-day visit bidding to improve the party’s standing in the province.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), in a statement, said Zardari would meet party leaders, political workers and the families of the terror victims during his stay in the province.

The PPP leaders meanwhile said Zardari’s visit would boost the morale of the party workers as they prepare for the general elections.

Party sources said that there could be meetings or contacts with like-minded parties during the trip.

In 2013, the PPP did badly in all other provinces other than Sindh – where they lead the provincial government.

Since the national elections, the party has been struggling for revival as Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tried to fill the vacuum.

The party was nowhere in the contest in the last local government polls held in Islamabad and the provinces - except in Sindh.

Friday, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Sirajul Haq called on Asif Ali Zardari here to discuss the political situation.

A party statement said that both leaders discussed “current political situation in the country.”

Former interior minister Rehman Malik and JI leader Mian Aslam were also present on the occasion.

There were earlier reports that the PPP might even accept the JI and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek in alliance in the run up to the 2018 polls.

The JI until now is a partner of the PTI in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but the differences between the two allies have not been any secret.

The JI openly protested against the PTI’s decision last year to bring back Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao’s Qaumi Watan Party in the coalition.

Senior PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik said, “Our party will contest election with the allies and win the general elections. Old alliance will break and new will be formed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned attack on the convoy of Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and said that it had become necessary to eliminate the mindset of terror.

The former president said that the nurseries of terror had to be removed from society.

He demanded to apprehend and bring to book the perpetrators and conspirators of attack on Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Zardari prayed for early recovery of Maulana Haideri and others injured.

He also sympathised with the bereaved families of the victims of this attack, said a PPP statement.