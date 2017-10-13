RAWALPINDI - Lashing out at Foreign Minister Kh. Asif for his statement about inviting Washington for a joint operation against the Haqqani Network in Pakistan, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that no country could allow anyone for such an adventure on its soil.

“Pakistan is a sovereign country and any such a joint operation with the United States will be a great insult to us,” he said while addressing a conference at the residence of PML-N MPA Umer Farooq in Wah Cantt on Thursday. ”We cannot allow forces of other countries to carry out operations on our soil because our own army and forces are capable to do the job,” he said.

He said it was a greater mistake on the part of foreign minister if he issued such a statement to please anyone – a veiled reference towards US President Donald Trump.

Chaudhry Nisar said Pakistan army is the fifth largest army in the world and we have full faith in the abilities of our armed forces. “Our army and intelligence agencies are fully capable to counter any kind of threat,” he added.

He suggested the US army to conduct operation in Afghanistan to wipe out menace of terrorism instead of focussing on Pakistan. He also reprimanded the foreign minister for his statement pertaining to “putting our own house in order”.

He said such statements could prove harmful for sovereignty and security of the country. He urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to bar his ministers from issuing such statements against institutions and initiate action against those involved in such a nasty exercise.

“The statements of cabinet members and ministers about Haqqani group are harmful. The PM and his team should put their house in order and should not issue statements,” he added. He said the ministers’ statements regarding presence of terrorists’ safe havens in Pakistan are aimed at pleasing India and the United States.

Chaudhry Nisar said that there are rule of law and democracy in the country and the courts are delivering verdicts purely on merit and evidences. He said everybody should accept the verdicts of courts and should avoid confrontation with the judiciary. “The cases against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family should be decided in the courts instead on roads,” he said.

Commenting on performance of the Interior Ministry, he said, the ministry was fully active during his tenure as a federal interior minister and he did not know what was going on in the ministry right now. He said the list of IB showing parliamentarians’ links with militant organisations was fake and action should be taken against those involved in the saga. He also said police should have registered a case after thorough investigation.

He ruled out possibility of formation of forward block in PML-N, saying he has given 33 years of his life to this party and would not part his way in the future. He said former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif wanted to give him portfolio of Interior Ministry but he refused to accept the office. He said the party leadership acted upon his advices till 2013 but after that he was separated from the party’s consultation process. “I will stand with truth and cannot issue statements to make party leadership happy,” he said.

He said AML President Sheikh Rashid has disappointed from politics and he would not do politics as per guidelines of Sheikh Rashid.

Commenting on October 12, 1999 bloodless coup, Nisar said, dictators did not abrogate constitution by their own rather politicians invited them for such adventures.