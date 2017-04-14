ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Interior Thursday directed all authorities to ensure indiscriminate implementation of rules and regulations regarding issuance of Pakistani visas to foreigners as well as their arrival and stay in the country.

A meeting, chaired by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, decided to impose complete ban on issuance of visas to those foreigners who have incomplete documents. It decided to pass on directions to the authorities that there should not be any kind of relaxation on rules and regulations related to the issuance of visas. The directions have been passed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan's missions abroad, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) an Immigration Department to ensure indiscriminate implementation of rules and regulations in this regard, as spokesperson of the ministry said after the meeting.

The secretary interior, advocate general, chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and senior officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the ministry attended the meeting.

The meeting, in order to ensure impartiality in matters relating to Pakistani visas, decided that in future all Pakistani missions abroad and personnel deputed for visas issuance would be responsible for complete assistance to foreign visa applicants and for maintaining record of visa issuance and sharing of details with the Ministry of Interior forthwith.

Some months back, Pakistani mission in Houston had issued visa to a US national Mathew Barret who was earlier blacklisted by the Ministry of Interior. Later, FIA arrested Mathew after his entry into Pakistan and consequently, he was deported. Taking strict notice of negligence in ensuring implementation of set rules and regulations and other irregularities in connection with those foreigners who used to come to Pakistan for hunting purposes, the minister directed all Pakistani missions, CAA, FIA and

immigration authorities to make sure that all foreign delegations and their staff, visiting Pakistan, should be issued visas only after provision of required documents and they would only be allowed to enter Pakistan after establishing their legitimacy.

The chair further directed that details of foreign delegates regarding their arrival in Pakistan and their activities during their stay would be provided to Ministry of Interior at least one week before.

It was also decided that this should also be ensured that prior security clearance for visa should be sought from the Ministry of Interior in case of need. The CAA and FIA was directed to ensure that transportation of staff of foreign delegates and guests, coming in advance to Pakistan for hunting purposes, would be made only through international airports and no one should be allowed to enter Pakistan without required immigration process. Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports that some Indian nationals made their entry into Pakistan as staff members of the foreign delegates who used to come Pakistan for hunting purposes.

The interior minister directed the FIA and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to make sure establishment of counters equipped with all necessary facilities for immigration clearance of foreign heads of states and their guests who would come to Pakistan through private flights at any airport with prior approval of the government.

The minister said in view of irregularities in visa matters in the past, it is important to review visa laws and relevant SOPs and at the same time their implementation must be ensured.

He said in past national security was compromised, laws of the land were violated and national image was damaged through issuance of visas illegally, adding that integrity and sovereignty of the country demands that implementation of rules and regulations must be ensured without any discrimination.

The Ministry of Interior recently banned visas on arrivals, known as landing permits, that were usually issued to defence delegations and to the people accompanying foreign delegates.