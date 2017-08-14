LAHORE - As the rest of the country busies itself with showdowns and political infighting, two schoolchildren are roping in the democratic spirit of Independence Day. For Moarrikh and Aqeedat Naveed, this celebration comes in the form of two very important letters.

Fifteen and twelve years old respectively, the two siblings have written uplifting messages to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

“Dear Sir, I believe that opening one door to school means closing a door to prison. Let’s decide we will make Pakistan prosperous,” says Moarrikh, ending his letter with a congratulatory wish.

“Happy Independence Day to you and your staff at the Prime Minister House.”

A student of science at Cathedral High School in Anarkali, Lahore, Moarrikh loves the idea of writing to world leaders, and has been doing it for years. The recipients of his letters include Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the UK’s David Cameron.

His younger sister Aqeedat is not far behind.

“Honourable Mr Khawaja Muhammad Asif,” she writes to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, “It’s not just your responsibility, but the responsibility of this entire nation to promote Pakistan’s soft image in the world. This is your time as exterior minister.”

Last year, after the terrorist attack in Nice, Moarrikh wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of France, expressing his solidarity... and got a response.

“I just want to tell you that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with you,” he wrote. “No country is immune to terrorism. We must stand united because our fight is for peace.”

Their father, Naveed Ahmad says the letter writing began with a simple idea. “We just suggested they start writing, they liked the sound of it and got started,” he says.

But it was when the responses started coming in, from leaders like David Cameron, Emmanuel Machron and Charles Michel, that the hobby really became a passion for the children.

The two ambassadors for peace are articulate and brave when they speak, with small Pakistan flags pinned to their chests.

“I’ll post the letter on the 15th of August of course, since the post office is closed on the 14th,” Moarrikh explains, matter-of-factly. “I’ve told the Prime Minister that I appreciate his efforts, and that we need hard work so Pakistan can succeed.”

Perhaps it is this kind of optimism and confidence that the entire citizenry could benefit from. To these Pakistani school children, the distances, physical and imagined, between themselves and their representative in the top echelons of government simply do not matter in the democracy they call home.