LAHORE: The Monday’s tragic incident of suicide blast in which 14 people lost their lives and about a hundred were injured has left the people in shock. The officially announced day of mourning reflected the deep sorrow of people.

All the major markets of the city remain closed while the attendance at private and public sector offices was also thin. There was little traffic on the roads and commercial areas especially gave a deserted look.

The attendance at private schools hit a low followed by confusion prevailing among parents as Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah had said that all schools were open. Parents cleared those confusions upon reaching the schools. Most schools were open but many public sector schools as well as private sector schools however remained closed. Beaconhouse, LGS and many other schools were open while missionary schools like Cathedral Schools, St Anthony’s School, Sacred Heart and Convent of Jesus and Mary were closed. Public sector schools like Queen Mary College that had received terror threats in the past were closed.

This tragic incident remained talk of the town among Lahoris who has always shown resolute to the unweaving events. Lahoris traditional food spots and eateries like the Food Street on Fort Road had very few customers. Some had closed shop considering there would be not much clientele.

Majority of citizens preferred remained in their houses as the city remained under security threat. People preferred not to travel.

Very thin attendance was observed in the government offices. National flag remained at half mist on government and private buildings. Security was beefed up at the schools, colleges and universities to avoid any untoward incident.

City’s major markets include Liberty Market, Mall Road, Abid Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Ichra, Brandeth Road Market, Fortress Stadium market, Hall Road and Walled City’s commercial markets remained closed.

In the wake of tragic incident, all the cultural actives were suspended at Lahore Arts Council and Alhamra Cultural Complex. A play Shehr-e-Afsoos by Ajoka Theatre was also cancelled. The play will be staged on Tuesday (today)

The usual hustle and bustle was lacking on the Valentine’s Day, a day of love, which is marked every year on February 14. Many flower sellers shops looked deserted and little activity was seen. The city’s parks including Racecourse Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jallo Park, Model Town Park and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park presented a deserted look. Families preferred to remain in their houses.

Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque and other heritage sites which has always been the epicentre for the visitors from city and nearby towns and villages also had a deserted look. People who had planned to come to Lahore for recreation postponed their plans.

Representatives of civil society organizations including Peace for Life lit candles in the memory of the victims of the Faisal Chowk blast. Lahore Press Club observed black day and national flag was half mist and all the activities were cancelled. A candle vigil was also organized in memory of departed souls of Lahore blast. LPC office bearers urged government to implement complete ban on holding of protests at The Mall and outside the LPC.

Noshina Ahmed, mother of two children, resident of Samanadbad Town, was of the view terrorist attack left us in the state of shock and she became more vigilant to have an eye on her children. ‘We have not forgotten the Army Public School Attacks in Peshawar massacre, and other countless terror incidents. The blast outside Punjab Assembly was felt in our hearts,’ she said.

Ali Rana, student of public university, resident of Wahdat Colony said the blast tragedy saddened him. “The terrorists tried to lower the morale of Zinda-Dilan-e-Lahore but we are ready to retaliate with our passion for country,’ he said.

Fatima Munir from University of Central Punjab said ‘the incident was tragic. “Sons of soil were snatched away from their mothers. The semester had already ended but we can feel a sense of fear in the city while traveling to our university,” she said.