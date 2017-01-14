ISLAMABAD - The BBC report about the Park Lane apartments of Sharif family has given a new push to the allegations against the ruling family.

Imran Khan, the opposition politician, portrayed the documentary as a vindication of his stance. But sources close to the government were of the view that the contents of the documentary would have minimal affect on the proceedings of the trial in the Supreme Court as Sharif family had not disputed the ownership of these flats by two offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll.

The main focus of the petitioners so far has been to establish Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the beneficiary owner of these companies and have demanded the prime minister and his family provide the money trail of the London apartments.

Nonetheless, the BBC report’s details about the ownership of another apartment by another offshore company and a few other companies owned by Hassan Nawaz Sharif could raise further suspicions and may bring his lawyer under pressure when he will rise to defend his client in the apex court in next few days.

On the political front, the damage could be far worse as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would inevitably cash in by highlighting it on the media and in its public gatherings.

The legal team of the prime minister was actually building its case on a completely different line as the arguments so far given by his (PM’s) counsel stressed that the money, with which these flats were purchased, was owned by Mian Sharif – father of the prime minister – who had later transferred it to his grandson, Hussain Nawaz Sharif.

Therefore, the legal counsel contends that the prime minister, whose name has not been mentioned in the Panama Papers, could not be implicated in the scandal.

The ruling PML-N leaders, who were out to defend the Sharif family on the issue since the Panama Papers revelations, were not disputing the ownership of these flats in the mid-90s by the two offshore companies, which were actually transferred to Hussain Nawaz Sharif in 2006, when the settlement of the investment of Mian Sharif with Amir of Qatar business was made.

But political analysts were of the view that the Sharif family was already under tremendous pressure and could not justify these properties by giving the money trail.

The BBC has opened a new Pandora’s box as another apartment’s ownership has surfaced while a few more offshore companies in the name of Hassan Nawaz Sharif were also revealed in the documentary.

Political analysts were of the view that now the opponents of Prime Minister Nawaz would dig out the details of the other offshore companies, owned by Hassan Nawaz, and definitely bring in question the dealings of these offshore companies.

The legal and political challenge will ultimately spin the family into deeper troubles, as a defence in the public court seems almost impossible.

The BBC report based on documents, an official record of companies doing business in the United Kingdom reveals that when Hassan Nawaz established Flagship Investment Ltd in 2001, the address he provided at the time of registration of the company was that of his Park Lane apartment.