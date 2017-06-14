QUETTA - Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Tuesday rejected presence of Islamic State (IS) in Balochistan, however, the militant outfits had contacts with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi in the province.

He added the IS militants were trying hard to gain a foothold in the province as like other parts of the country, but the law enforcement agencies – as clarified by the Inter-Services Public Relations – will never spare the proscribed organisation to gain a foothold.

Addressing a press conference at Madadgar Center wherein Sarfaraz Bugti was flanked by Spokesman Balochistan Government Anwarul Haq Kakar and Brigadier Khalid.

A crackdown under Operation Raddul Fasaad was launched across the country, said the home minister, adding, intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were being carried out to wipe out terrorists from the soil of Balochistan.

He said the Frontier Corps Balochistan was tightening the noose around terrorists in all over the province under operation Raddul Fasaad. The FC also executed IBOs last day in Quetta and killed two terrorists of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

“Nazar Muhammad alias Biberg and Muhammad Jan dubbed as Chutta Lila of BLA were shot dead,” said the home minister at the conference.

The slain terrorists of proscribed militant organization were involved in more than 80 subversive activities in various parts of Balochistan including Quetta, said the minister.

“The BLA key operatives were also wanted by security forces in attack on Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat, 17 bomb blasts in Quetta and other areas, target killing of civilians and security forces, planting improvised explosive devices, kidnapping for ransom, blowing up gas pipelines and other heinous episodes,” claimed the home minister.

The claims were based on data received from the mobile phones of killed BLA terrorists, said Sarfaraz, which also ascertained their contacts with some foreign elements.

Bugti added these terrorists were moving to have new task from Afghanistan and Indian intelligence agencies - NDS and RAW.

The home minister also credited the law enforcement agencies for foiling their bid to escape to Afghanistan for getting more directions to unleash terrorism activities in Quetta and other parts of the province.

Responding to a query, Balochistan home minister said they can’t confirm the murder of abducted Chinese nationals unless their dead bodies were recovered.

Bugti said investigation was underway about those terrorists killed in Mastung operation. He claimed that the biggest terrorist network was dismantled.

Bugti said Balochistan was confronting terrorism under the pretext of religion and nationalism.

Balochistan Government Spokesman Anwarul Haq Kakar said, “We will have to execute Raddul Fasaad in its letter and spirit in order to achieve its aims.” He added the proscribed outfits were leading propaganda against the security forces.

“Balochistan people are well-aware of the reality of those trying to dismember Pakistan and they can’t mislead people,” said Kakar at the conference.