ISLAMABAD - Following the chaos of lawyers in the accountability court of Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday said that it was now understandable that why Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had earlier criticised the Rangers’ deployment at the main gate of the court.

Chairman Imran Khan took to the Twitter to criticise Ahsan Iqbal following the scuffle of lawyers with police in the premises of the accountability court that forced the judge to adjourn the hearing of accountability references against the Sharif family.

“Now we know that the drama of darbari Ahsan Iqbal over the Rangers’ presence in NAB court-it was to leave the NAB judge unprotected.” Imran Khan tweeted. Earlier, Imran Khan tweeted: “Today the PML-N attacked Pak’s judiciary for the second time-today it was to protect the over Rs30b Sharif’s loot stashed abroad.”

On last Monday, Ahsan Iqbal had lashed out at Rangers for barring the entry of lawyers, PML-N leaders and supporters of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif from entering the accountability court where former premier had appeared in connection with the accountability references against him. Ahsan had questioned whose orders the paramilitary force, which is under the administrative control of the interior ministry, was following as ministry had not ordered its deployment at the main entrance of premises where the accountability court was located. He had forced to resign saying Pakistan was not a banana republic rather it was a constitutional country.

Imran Khan through his tweets also said that PML-N was hell bent on destroying all state institutions and the people of Pakistan must be prepared to stand up and defend motherland’s institutions. He said that “the destruction of state institutions means the disintegration of the state. This is he Sharif agenda which nation must counter.”

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry in a separate statement requested the monitoring judge of the Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan in connection to graft cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sharif family before the accountability court to take notice what he said “attack of PML-N on the accountability court.” He said that the honourable judge should direct the authorities concerned to place the names of the Maryam Safdar, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and his son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

PTI spokesperson blamed State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry for the mess in the court and sought his immediate arrest. He demanded that an investigation should be started against Chaudhry for obstruction of justice and to find out the real culprits behind the conspiracy. “PML-N has a history to attack the courts,” he added. He said that lawyers’ attack at the court was aimed at saving the accused from indictment by the court. He alleged that Maryam Nawaz assigned the duty to Safdar to get attack the court through the lawyers’ wing of PML-N. Talal Chaudhry was asked to direct the police to avoid any action, he again alleged. He said that Rangers were kept out the security duties from the court for the whole day through a well-planned conspiracy.

On the other hand, a spokesperson of the interior ministry said the Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was in Washington, taking notice of mess in the accountability court had sought report from the secretary inferior. Quoting the minister, he said, Ahsan condemned the incident and said that no compromise would be made on the dignity of the court. “The lawyers who have taken the law into their hands are not the defenders of the law,” said the minister. He said that entry passes were issued due to limited space in the court. He said that the court would be protected at any cost.