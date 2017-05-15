Quetta - The civil and military officials of Pakistan and Iran on Sunday visited the border area where 10 Iranian security guards were shot dead by militants and pledged to strengthen security, said Levies officials.

The Pakistani delegation comprised Deputy Commissioner Mir Shyhak Baloch and Col Kashif Ijaz while the Iranian delegation included Col Najaf Sefry, Col Sehadi and others. The high level officials from both sides paid visit to Chaghi’s adjacent areas at Pak-Iran border near Rabat and Kachao where the Iranian security forces were attacked.

During the visit, the Pak-Iran delegations pledged to strengthen security on the border.

Earlier, Iran’s Col Najaf Sefry also visited the Pakistan border city of Taftan along with Deputy Commissioner Chaghi and held six hours-long meeting.

To reciprocate the gesture, the DC Chaghi also visited Iranian area where their border guards were gunned down.

COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE

GWADAR INCIDENT

A seven-member committee headed by Balochistan home secretary will investigate the killing of 10 labourers killing in Gwadar, announced Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Sarfaraz Bugti in a joint press conference with additional inspector general of police and home secretary Balochistan.

The committee will submit its report within seven days to Balochistan government, said Bugti. He said the terrible incident of workers’ killing was reported at a construction site of Peshukan.

Brushing aside the speculations, the home minister said that labourers’ killing in Gwadar would not affect the development work going on under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“They were not Punjabi or Sindhi but our brothers who were targeted in Gwadar,” said Sarfaraz Bugti at the press conference, and announced that compensation will be given to the families of victims.

“Anyone providing information about the terrorists involved in Mastung massacre will be rewarded Rs10 million,” announced the minister.

Bugti said there was no evidence of Islamic State’s involvement in Mastung attack. He was RAW and NDS could be behind the intrigue.

“RAW and NDS are engaged in conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan,” said the home minister, adding the cooperation by Punjab Forensic Laboratory will also be sought to investigate the Mastung attack.

He went on to say that once again the security policy was being reviewed to overcome the shortcomings.

The terrorists wanted to spread anarchy through such cowardly acts, asserted the Balochistan minister, but expressed his resolve that they would not be allowed to fulfill their nefarious designs.