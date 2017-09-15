ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau will file today an appeal in the Supreme Court for reopening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

It would be an extraordinary move, as the case has been time barred and was decided by the Lahore High Court in 2014.

NAB Spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish confirmed to The Nation that the Bureau will approach the SC today for filing of a Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal (CPLA) in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Mian Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Ishaq Dar had been accused of receiving ill-gotten money in the case.

The SC during the hearing of Panama Papers case had asked NAB Chairman Qamar Zama Chaudhry to file an appeal in the case but the chairman held his ground arguing that he had taken a right decision of not filing an appeal against the Sharifs.

However, after the Joint Investigation Team report, a change of hearts was observed in NAB and its high-ups decided to go for a time barred appeal in the Hudaibiya case because - according to the Bureau - new materials had surfaced in the case.

According to the documents available with The Nation, NAB chairman chaired a meeting on July 20 at NAB headquarters and discussed all options regarding filing of appeal in the Hudaibiya Mills case and also the JIT report in the Panama Papers case.

The director general of Operations and Prosecution Department briefed the meeting on the JIT report and the course of action to be adopted in the Hudaibiya case.

The DG told the meeting that a “number of new evidences have been collected in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case by the JIT which required further examination and evaluation.”

He strongly recommended that a reinvestigation be carried out.

When NAB chairman asked about the nature and scale of the evidence, the DG operations informed that “prima facie considerable new materials have come on record, which need to be evaluated and looked into.”

The additional PGA briefed the meeting that the matter of reinvestigation was not allowed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) vide its judgment in Hudaibiya case.

But, he recommended that proper course of action will be to file an appeal in the SC against the LHC judgment.

NAB Deputy Chairman Tajwar supported the points of the DG Operations and agreed with the course of action recommended by the acting PGA.

Earlier, the JIT had strongly recommended the reopening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, observing that substantial evidence had strengthened the FIA and the NAB probes and established linkage between the investigations of the two departments.

The JIT had also summoned a former and current NAB chairman and Ishaq Dar to record their statements in this case.

The JIT had also asked the NAB chairman to provide the attested copies of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case record.

Ishaq Dar had submitted a confessional statement regarding money laundering before a magistrate on April 25, 2000, during the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference.

However, Dar and his lawyers frequently disowned the confessional statements during the Panama case hearing.

The SC had told Dar’s lawyer that if the confessional statement in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was considered withdrawn, his status as co-accused in the case would be restored.

From page 1

However, after the Joint Investigation Team report, a change of hearts was observed in NAB and its high-ups decided to go for a time barred appeal in the Hudaibiya case because - according to the Bureau - new materials had surfaced in the case.

According to the documents available with The Nation, NAB chairman chaired a meeting on July 20 at NAB headquarters and discussed all options regarding filing of appeal in the Hudaibiya Mills case and also the JIT report in the Panama Papers case.

The director general of Operations and Prosecution Department briefed the meeting on the JIT report and the course of action to be adopted in the Hudaibiya case.

The DG told the meeting that a “number of new evidences have been collected in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case by the JIT which required further examination and evaluation.”

He strongly recommended that a reinvestigation be carried out.

When NAB chairman asked about the nature and scale of the evidence, the DG operations informed that “prima facie considerable new materials have come on record, which need to be evaluated and looked into.”

The additional PGA briefed the meeting that the matter of reinvestigation was not allowed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) vide its judgment in Hudaibiya case.

But, he recommended that proper course of action will be to file an appeal in the SC against the LHC judgment.

NAB Deputy Chairman Tajwar supported the points of the DG Operations and agreed with the course of action recommended by the acting PGA.

Earlier, the JIT had strongly recommended the reopening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, observing that substantial evidence had strengthened the FIA and the NAB probes and established linkage between the investigations of the two departments.

The JIT had also summoned a former and current NAB chairman and Ishaq Dar to record their statements in this case.

The JIT had also asked the NAB chairman to provide the attested copies of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case record.

Ishaq Dar had submitted a confessional statement regarding money laundering before a magistrate on April 25, 2000, during the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference.

However, Dar and his lawyers frequently disowned the confessional statements during the Panama case hearing.

The SC had told Dar’s lawyer that if the confessional statement in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was considered withdrawn, his status as co-accused in the case would be restored.