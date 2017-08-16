LAHORE - The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at a meeting Tuesday mooted its plan to take out another marathon rally from Lahore to Multan or beyond. The meeting, which held under former PM Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra, observed the GT Road rally bore fruit.

On July 28, the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz as PM in the Panama leaks case. The PML-N decided to go for a mass-contact campaign against the disqualification. On the next leg of its drive, the party leadership mulled the Multan march plan from Lahore. The meeting also mooted public meeting in Faisalabad.

According to sources, the suggestion of taking out the rally within 10 days to sustain the impact of the last rally was given during the meeting. However, the party leadership would take final decision in a couple of days.

Another suggestion was the culminating point of rally should be Rahim Yar Khan. They say that the PML-N would also reach out to other provinces and Nawaz would hold public meeting in all the provincial capitals.

“The participants laid stress on infusing more agenda-oriented force in the next rally as the last one was more of homecoming nature,” the sources revealed. They say the meeting also discussed legal battle against the July 28 decision and moving the parliament for constitutional amendment to ‘firm up respect of the vote’.

The participants of the meeting considered holding discussions with other parliamentary parties, including the PPP, to develop consensus on the issue. Political pundits observe the Articles 62 and 63 of Constitution, which enshrine the clauses of Sadiq and Ameen, may be repealed. The Supreme Court used these articles to oust Nawaz from the PM office.

The meeting also discarded all allegations being leveled on her by the political rivals and announced Nawaz’ spouse Kalsoom Nawaz is the final candidate of the party in this city constituency.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers Kh Saad Rafiq, Khwaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid, Anusha Rahman, Senators Pervez Malik and Asif Ali Kirmani also attended the meeting.

Later, Saad told the media that the decision on future course of action would be taken in a couple of days. He said Nawaz firmly believed that the constitutional amendment was vital for the sanctity of vote. The minister said the meeting had decided to continue with mass-contact movement. He rejected any rift between the party leadership and Ch Nisar.

“Ch Nisar is part of the party although he has some reservations. After the SC decision, he (Nisar) took part in the meetings,” he added. About the PTI chief, he said: “Imran Khan committed a historic mistake and he too realised his mistake.” Saad praised the ‘political vision’ of former president Asif Ali Zardari, calling him ‘sharper than Imran.

Ayaz Sadiq told the media that the bill on electoral reforms package will be presented in the house on Thursday. He said: “This is a very important bill that will be discussed on Thursday and Friday. The past is over and now look farward. Nawaz Sharif is still a prime minister in my heart. He is receiving immense love from the public and he will go where his lovers will call him.”

He said that no party has so far contacted his office with reference to the Articles 62 and 63 but he would disused with other parties if any group contacts him over this issue.

Asif Kirmani said the Articles 62 and 63 were not discussed in the meeting. “Nawaz respected the judiciary and at no point during his rally, he mentioned any institution although he pointed to a plot that he would himself disclose at an appropriate time,” he said.