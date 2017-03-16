QUETTA - Balochistan Higher Education Secretary Abdullah Jan was kidnapped on Wednesday morning along with his driver from Quetta’s Wahdat Colony.

The police said unidentified armed men abducted Secretary Higher Education Balochistan Abdullah Jan from Wahdat Colony as he left his home in the morning at about 9:45 am for his office in Civil Secretariat. The gunmen kidnapped him at gunpoint along with his driver. However, the abductors released the driver near Sabzal Road Graveyard. The driver had severe torture marks.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, expressing grave concern over the abduction of Abdullah Jan, has directed Inspector General of Balochistan Police Ahsan Mehboob to submit a report in this regard as soon as possible.

Regional police officer Balochistan and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Quetta, Abdul Razzaq Cheema has ordered strict surveillance at all entry and exit points of the city.

He also constituted teams of police, Frontier Corps Balochistan, CTD, CIA and Levies Force for early recovery of the high ranking government official. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area soon after the incident and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits. Vehicles were being checked.

The abduction of high profile government official came a day after militants allegedly abducted three teachers of a government school from Balochistan’s Awaran district when they were returning from a training session held by the census department.

Police have issued a sketch of an abductor and asked people to inform SSP investigation Quetta on his mobile No or 081-9203360, 081-9201584, 081-9202592 about the man showed in the sketch.

Meanwhile, presidents of Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers and Welfare Association and Balochistan Civil Secretariat Staff Association Saleh Muhammad Nasar and Amir Hamza Muhammad Shai have given a 24-hour deadline to government for recovery of Abdullah Jan and arrest of the culprits otherwise the secretariat officers and employees will go on pen down strike.